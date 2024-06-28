NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks and Pelicans Have Reportedly Had "No Substantive Talks" Regarding a Brandon Ingram Trade
With the 2024 NBA Draft now in the rearview mirror, the talk around the NBA is going to center around potential trades and free agency. One of the most talked about players on the trade market this offseason has been Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
Atlanta has to figure out what to do with the Trae Young/Dejounte Murray backcourt, as well as other veteran players such as Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter. This team could look much different by the time the season tips off in October. New Orleans was swept in the first round at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder and are looking to shake up their roster this offseason. Both teams are looking to reshape their rosters and they have pieces that the other needs. New Orleans needs a point guard to run the offense and pair with Zion Williamson, while Atlanta needs wing players to give them more size. The two teams have been written about as natural trade partners and there is a lot of sense that could be made in a lot of different trades between the two teams.
It does not seem like there has been a large amount of interest between the two teams regarding a potenial trade for Ingram according to the latest reporting from Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer:
"Atlanta is another popular landing spot league figures have pointed to for Ingram, but there have been no substantive talks between the Hawks and Pelicans, sources said, since the two teams discussed trade scenarios regarding Dejounte Murray before February’s trade deadline. Atlanta had been laser focused on figuring out its No. 1 pick in this week’s draft, and then the Hawks were determined to trade into the second round, sources said, as Atlanta ultimately came away with Nikola Đurišić. The Hawks are certainly expected to now gauge trade possibilities for Murray, All-Star guard Trae Young, Clint Capela and the rest of their rostered players who aren’t named Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, sources said. Young does have the Pelicans in mind of preferred possible next teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in addition to the Spurs and Lakers, but Young’s fit has never made much sense for a New Orleans situation that currently features C.J. McCollum in its backcourt."
Things can change and it could be that the Hawks have not had any substantive talks because they were so focused on finding who they wanted to take with the No. 1 pick. It could also be that the Hawks don't have a large interest in trading for Ingram. I still think Ingram makes a certain amount of sense for the Hawks as a potential trade option.
At 6'8 190 LBS,Ingram checks off the size that the Hawks need and he checks off the playmaking box as well. Whether he has the ball in his hands or not, Ingram can either get his own shot or he can set others up. He has averaged close to six assists per game for the past three seasons and has been a good shot-creator for the Pelican's offense. He had a tough offensive series vs the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs this season, but being with either Young would open up a lot for him.
He is not a perfect fit though on Atlanta, especially from a defensive perspective. If he were to be paired with Young, he would add to the defensive concerns of the team, but they could be overcome because while he is not a great defender, he is not one of the worst in the league and he has size at least. The other thing would be his three-point shooting, as it has fluctuated a bit over the years. He shot 35.5% from three this year, down from 39% last year. The year before that, he shot 32%. There is inconsistency with his three-point shooting.
Ingram is also going into the last year of his contract and will need a new one after next season. Obviously, if the Hawks trade for him, they will be giving him a new contract, but it would also tie him and whoever the point guard is on the team together. Also consider that Jalen Johnson is going to be extension-eligible this offseason, meaning Atlanta could have a lot of money tied up in either Young/Murray, Ingram, Zaccharie Risacher, and Johnson.
Things are probably going to come fast and furious in the next few days and weeks, with the Hawks and Pelicans being mentioned prominently in a lot of discussions.