NBA Trade Rumors: New B/R Trade Proposal Sends Trae Young To Miami Heat For Big Players + Picks Package
The offseason started last Friday night for the Atlanta Hawks after their loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA's Play-In Tournament and it has already been an eventful week.
Just two days after he gave an exit interview and met with the media, Atlanta fired former GM Landry Fields and promoted Onsi Saleh to the position while also announcing they were beginning a search for a president of basketball operations. This is a big offseason for the Hawks and Saleh is going to play a big part in shaping it, along with the new president of basketball operations (if one is hired).
The big question around the Hawks this offseason is going to be about Trae Young's future. There were plenty of rumors around Young last offseason, but Atlanta ended up making the deal to send Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, which was a huge success. Young is eligibile for a contract extension and according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, "He is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30 or a five-year, $345 million super max extension if he is named All-NBA this season. If an extension is not reached, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27."
This week on the Dan Patrick show, NBA insider Chris Haynes had this to say about what he has heard about Young's future:
"He is down with the process, he wants to see this Atlanta Hawks squad turn the corner and he wants to be a pivotal part of that."
After talking about how Young modified his game this season to help fit the this roster, he did mention that other teams are monitoring his situation in Atlanta:
"Other teams are monitoring his situation and trying to see if there is going to become a point this offseason where he can be had and where he can be moved because Trae is one of the most competitive guys in this league. When he went to that conference finals a few years ago, he wanted to continue on, he wanted the organization to do things, to make moves, to keep the team on the trajectory. Now, they took a little backstep in recent years, but he wants to get back to that point. I have not heard anything on Trae's side that would leave me to believe that he wants out right now."
I am of the opinion that Young is not going to be going anywhere, but that won't stop rumors from being out there. Today, Bleacher Report analyst Eric Pincus proposed a trade for Young to go to the Miami Heat:
Atlanta Hawks receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, Pelle Larsson, 2025 No. 20 (Golden State Warriors), Miami 2030 protected first-rounder, $19.4 million trade exception
Miami Heat receive: Trae Young
Note: The trade wouldn't be executed until July 6, after the NBA's annual moratorium. The Miami 2030 first-rounder would have lottery protection in the first year, then go unprotected in 2031 to Atlanta.
"The assumption is that Robinson won't use his early termination option on his $19.9 million salary. Once he's officially locked in for 2025-26, only $9.9 million will be guaranteed.
Terry Rozier's $26.6 million is almost entirely guaranteed ($24.9 million), but Miami locks in the full amount prior to the trade.
Atlanta would use the Dejounte Murray trade exception (otherwise, expiring on July 7) for Robinson and Jović. The Hawks would have a $1.5 million balance on the Cody Zeller trade exception (expiring 2/6/26) for Larsson and a $9.2 million balance on the Bojan Bogdanović trade exception (also 2/6/26). The $19.4 million trade exception generated in the deal would be for Young, less Rozier's salary.
Miami triggers a second-apron hard cap in the deal via aggregation. Atlanta would have a first-apron hard cap for using preexisting trade exceptions.
Young would receive a (relatively) small trade bonus, just under $400,000."
While Young is not a perfect player, this is nowhere the kind of return the Hawks should want or do in this trade.
To start, while Rozier's and Robinson's contracts would be expiring, neither of them offer a lot of value to the Hawks in terms of their on-court impact, especially Rozier. Rozier has fallen out of favor in Miami and does not provide enough for their team and while Robinson is an elite shooter, he would be nothing more than a bench player who might struggle to stay on the floor in high-level games because of his defense. Again, there is some upside in the contracts being expired, but in terms of making the team better, I don't see it. The Heat need offense and Rozier cannot even crack their playoff rotation. That is not a good sign.
Jaquez showed some promise as a rookie, but did not take any steps forward this season and is not in the Heat's playoff rotation so far through two games. The worry is that he is not going to be much better than he was as a rookie, which would not be appealing to Atlanta. Jovic might be the most intriguing player in the trade, but he had injuries this season and there is still uncertainty over how good he actually is. He has averaged 13 minutes per game through Miami's two playoff games against Cleveland but is shooting 31% from the field and 11% from three. Trading for two players on expiring deals who offer next to nothing for your team coupled with two underwhelming young players does not sound like the kind of return you want for an All-NBA level player.
In terms of picks, getting another first in this year's draft is just ok and a protected first in 2030 does not have a lot of appeal.
Young is a polarizing player, but he is underrated at this point in his career and this is not the kind of return Atlanta would want in a trade for him.
