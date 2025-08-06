New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Brandon Clarke To Charlotte, Hawks Land Intriguing Young Talent
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Charlotte has had an underrated offseason. Sure, they have not made any big-time moves to try and propel themselves to the top of the East, but the franchise seems to have a direction and is piling up assets in its rebuilding phase. The most glaring weakness for the Hornets is at center, where rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner might be the starter at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. While Kalkbrenner might be a fine player down the line, rookies are going to struggle. Could there be an upgrade out there for them?
Memphis seems like a team that is transitioning from one phase to the next. They traded guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a massive draft pick haul, but the cupboard is not bare for the Grizzlies. They could still contend for a playoff spot with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, but are there any moves they can make where they couls strengthen some spots?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Vince Williams Jr
Grizzlies Receive: Pat Connaughton, Vit Krejci, a lottery protected 2027 1st round pick (from CHA, via MIA), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Hornets Receive: Brandon Clarke
Why the Hawks do this trade: Williams would be an intriguing option for the Hawks to add to round out their roster. Heading into his fourth season, Williams has been a solid player for Memphis, with good defense and developing offense. The Hawks could swap him out for Krejci and hope that he can bring more two-way skills to the team.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Is Williams better than Krejci? On defensive perhaps, but Krejci is the superior shooter and passer on offense. Swapping the two might not be a big enough advantage for the Hawks to want to do this trade.
Why the Hornets do this trade: The Hornets need any center with a pulse, and Clarke, though often injured, would be a good option for them. Clarke is not a floor spacer on offense, but is a good defender and rebounder, and would be a dangerous rim threat playing alongside LaMelo Ball. While not an elite option, he would be an upgrade over what is currently on the roster.
Why the Hornets don't this deal: Clarke has had an injury history and the Hornets may prefer to roll with some of the younger options they have on their roster.
Why the Grizzlies do this deal: They get a lottery protected first to add to their draft pick collection as they continue to retool. Clarke is a really solid player, but the Grizzlies might be better suited to add more to their assets instead of aiming to comepte for a title right now.
Why the Grizzlies don't do this deal: They might prefer to keep Clarke. Their other bigs, Jaren Jackson Jr and Zach Edey, are often injured and are currently nursing injuries. Clarke is good insurance behind those guys and keeps their defense playing well.