New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Cam Johnson + De'Andre Hunter to LA, Brooklyn Gets D'Angelo Russell
The NBA offseason is in its quiet stages right now and unless something surprising happens between now and October when the season begins, the rosters across the league are more or less set. With Lauri Markkanen off the board as a trade target now, Brandon Ingram is the guy being talked about most around the NBA, but there are other players out there who could be moved.
Three teams that could potentially still make moves are the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks. The Hawks could still make moves though, with Larry Nance, Clint Capela, and De'Andre Hunter still in trade rumors two months before the season starts. I think the Hawks are more than likely going to have those guys on the roster at the start of the year, but for the right deal, Atlanta could make moves.
The Lakers have not made any moves other than their draft picks. While they still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Western Conference is still really tough and there is no guarantee that the Lakers even make the play-in tournament with this team. While there are no no major moves to make, Los Angeles could try to improve their team with smaller moves and there are a few out there.
Brooklyn made a big trade by sending Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a load of draft picks, not to mention a seperate deal with the Houston Rockets to get their own draft picks back for 2025 and 2026. It is clear that Brooklyn is tanking for the upcoming drafts, which was the right move, and trying to find a new direction as a franchise. They still have players such as Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith that would help other teams and Brooklyn could get some draft capital from them. Is there a trade that could benefit all three teams?
The three teams did reportedly discuss a deal leading up to the trade deadline. It was reported that the Hawks did not want Russell back in a deal, but according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, there was a three-team deal discussed between the Lakers, Nets, and Hawks:
"Multiple sources say that before trading for Dennis Schröder, the Brooklyn Nets were in talks with the Lakers for Russell (with L.A. getting Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks). That negotiation died between the Lakers and Hawks, but the Nets still need a starting-caliber guard."
Pincus did not say what the Hawks were getting back in the deal, but I think it would likely have seen the Hawks getting Rui Hachimura, Hood-Schifino, and draft compensation back from the Lakers.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Here is the deal.
Atlanta receives: Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Receives: Cam Johnson and De'Andre Hunter, plus a 2025 second round pick from Atlanta (via Minnesota)
Brooklyn Receives: D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, A 2025 second round pick (unprotected via LAC), 2026 1st round pick (unprotected via LAL), 2026 2nd round pick from Memphis (via Atlanta)
Why Atlanta does this deal: The Hawks get off Hunter's contract and get two valuable depth pieces. With the Hawks drafting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, Hunter could be more expendable. While he had a pretty solid year off the bench for Atlanta last season, setting a career-high in three-point percentage, he has an injury history and his contract could be viewed as a bit of a negative, though it is not among the worst in the league. Here, Atlanta gets a veteran backup point guard behind Trae Young and a backup power forward behind Jalen Johnson. Who the backup power forward is not clear right now and Vanderbilt would provide the Hawks with a boost on the defensive end, though he is not much of a shooter. If Kobe Bufkin can't stay healthy or take a step forward, should the Hawks consider getting a veteran backup point guard and ball handler? It is worth asking. This deal also keeps Atlanta under the luxury tax.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: While Vincent and Vanderbilt are good players, are the Hawks that much better with them rather than just keeping Hunter? I would argue they are but it might not be by a significant amount. If Hunter can stay healthy, his ceiling is higher than either Vincent or Vanderbilt. The Hawks own the Lakers 2025 pick, do they want to help them out by giving them a player?
Why Los Angeles does this trade: While this might not be a flashy trade, Cam Johnson and Hunter would improve the Lakers. They would provide needed perimeter defense and three-point shooting. The Lakers could move on from Russell and have a more complete starting five. Hood-Schifino and Hayes are not likely to play prominent roles on the team this year and can be moved. A starting lineup of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Cam Johnson, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis would be solid.
Why Los Angeles does not do this trade: Is this a big enough move for the Lakers? Would they be willing to give up an unprotected pick in 2026 to get these two players? Maybe, but I don't think this is enough to put the Lakers near the top of the standings. Both players have three years on their deals as well. The Laker's depth would be a bit of a question mark, with Hunter, 1st round pick Dalton Knecht, and Max Christie being the only main trustworthy bench players.
Why Brooklyn does this: They get an unprotected pick back, Russell is an expiring deal (and they could move him at the trade deadline in February), and they could see if Hood-Schifino is a player worth keeping around. Getting two seconds and an unprotected first would be good for a team trying to rebuild.
Why Brooklyn does not do this: I think the only reason Brooklyn would not do this is because they don't like any of the players in the deal. Hood-Schifino is likely just a role player, while Hayes and Russell don't provide much for the future. The Nets might want a younger player in the deal.
Is this trade likely? No, I don't think it will happen, but it makes some sense on all sides. The Lakers get different and improve a little bit, the Hawks get more depth, and Brooklyn adds to their draft capital. Those are scenarios in which all teams might be happy with.