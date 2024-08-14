New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Caris LeVert To The Lakers, DeAndre Hunter to Cleveland, Rui to Atlanta
The NBA has entered the quiet part of the offseason, with the next big date being on Thursday when the full NBA schedule is released. Most of the big moves around the league happened right as free agency was starting on June 30th and it does not appear that there are many moves left to make and that these are how teams are going to look whenever training camp opens up and the season gets closer. With Lauri Markkanen re-signing with the Jazz, trade talks have died down considerably.
That does not mean that there are not moves to make. There are teams out there that might like their rosters as they are, but can also try and upgrade. The Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers could all upgrade and move some pieces around.
Atlanta traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first round picks, but the trade rumors have not died down even after that. Clint Capela, Larry Nance, and De'Andre Hunter have all been in trade rumors at some point this offseason and still could be moved if the right deal were to be there.
Los Angeles has not made any major moves this offseason and might be running back the same roster they had last year, with first round pick Dalton Knecht being the only real addition. There were not a lot of moves that could realistically be made, but they were rumored to be wanting to acquire Klay Thompson, Murray, and Jonas Valanciunas, but got none. The Lakers have some tradeable contracts, as well as some first round picks, so they could make a pretty good offer if the opportunity were to arise.
Cleveland is a team that was heavily in trade rumors at the start of the offseason, but ended up re-signing Donovan Mitchell and not moving either Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers have a new coaching staff and will be running it back with the same team, but they could find a way to upgrade a pivotal spot.
What a trade between the three teams?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Here is the deal.
Atlanta receives: Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Receives: Larry Nance, Caris LeVert, 2025 2nd round pick (via Minnesota), and a 2026 2nd round pick via Memphis (protected 31-42)
Cleveland receives: De'Andre Hunter
Why Atlanta does this deal: Hunter is not a bad player, but if the Hawks could get off of the deal, save money, and have an arguably better player, they should do it. The Hawks have been trying to get bigger this season and having Hachimura as a starter alongside Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and either Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu would help Trae Young. Hachimura is a better player than Hunter and he could be the starter until Zaccharie Risacher is ready. While the Hawks would love Kobe Bufkin to take over as the backup point guard, he has not been able to stay healthy and is still an unknown. Vincent could be the backup ball handler for the second unit. The Hawks also save money with this trade and stay under the tax.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: The only reason I can think Atlanta would not do this is that it does not suddenly make them contenders and they may still believe in Hunter and would rather have him than Rui. Vincent is a decent backup point guard, but do they want him taking minutes from Bufkin?
Why Los Angeles does this deal: LeVert could give them a good scoring option off the bench and Nance would be able to provide depth and play center. Both players are also expiring contracts.
Why the Lakers don't do this deal: The Lakers are the team that probably does not do this deal. Hachimura is the better player in this deal and LeVert is very inconsistent. Does Nance make a big enough difference? I would argue no
Why the Cavs do this deal: While LeVert can be a good scoring option, he does not fill the Cav's biggest need and Hunter would help. During the past two years, one of Cleveland's biggest weaknesses was their small forward spot. While Max Strus and LeVert helped on offense, Hunter is a much better defender and could guard the other team's best wing players better than those two players could. If Cleveland wants to be able to beat Boston or New York, they have to be able to do that. They have shown an interest in Hunter in the past
Why the Cavs don't do this deal: Would they want to take on Hunter's contract? That is the only reason that I think Cleveland would not just swap out LeVert for Hunter.
This trade is unlikely, but it makes some sense for both sides. The Lakers make a move and free up future money, the Cavs upgrade their biggest weakness, and the Hawks get bigger at the wing and get a backup PG.