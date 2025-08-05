New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Jonathan Isaac to San Antonio, Harrison Barnes to Orlando
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Even though the Western Conference is stacked, there are multiple teams that could challenge for a play-in or playoff spot that missed out on the postseason race in the 2024-25 season. One of the most likely candidates to make that jump is the San Antonio Spurs. Young center Victor Wembanyama appears fully recovered from the deep vein thrombosis that sidelined him last season, and they signed Luke Kornet from the Celtics to run double-big lineups with Wemby. They also have the reigning Rookie of the Year in Stephon Castle and made a big trade for De'Aaron Fox at last year's trade deadline. After giving Fox a massive extension yesterday, could there be other moves on the horizon for the Spurs?
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. Another thing this team has to keep in mind is how expensive they are about to get. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on max contracts, as well as big deals for Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, do the Magic need to get ahead of things and make some cost-cutting moves to avoid the second apron in the future?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Julian Champagnie
Spurs Receive: Jonathan Isaac, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ATL), an unprotected 1st round 2027 pick swap (via ORL), a 0229 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2030 2nd round pick (via ORL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Magic Receive: Harrison Barnes
Why the Hawks do this trade: I am very high on Champagnie, and he is the kind of player that the Hawks are looking for to round out their roster. He is a 6'7 forward who shot 37.1% from three last season while also being a strong defender. Having him as a perimeter defender alongside Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Kristaps Porzingis would give the Hawks the best defensive lineups they have ever had around Trae Young. He is a strong rebounder, shooter, and defender who can give this team plenty of versatility.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They may opt to add a center to round out their roster. With only Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis as the centers on the roster, Atlanta needs to make sure they have another big they can use for future injuries.
Why the Magic do this deal: Barnes is not as good of a player as Isaac, but it might be good for the Magic to move him sooner rather than later so they can try and avoid the second apron. Isaac still has four years left on his deal while Barnes is an expiring deal. If Isaac were to suffer another injury, this would be a very bad contract that might be unmovable.
Why the Magic don't do this deal: It would make their defense worse and Barnes is starting to show signs of his age. Isaac is one of the best per-minute defenders in the NBA and has been key to their identity on that end of the court.
Why the Spurs do this deal: They get one of the top defenders in the league who could come off the bench to keep them at a high level on that end. While the injuries and offense might be a concern, he is a better player than Barnes and makes them better instantly.
Why the Spurs don't do this deal: Isaac is not a super useful offensive player and has a troubling history with injuries. His contract could be a bad deal for a team that wants to have as much future flexibility to put around Wembanyama in the future.
Summary
In the end, this deal is not super likely, but if Orlando is looking to move future salary to keep clear of the second apron, Isaac is likely the guy to be moved and he would have his suitors. The Hawks should try attaching themselves to any deal with the Spurs and try to get Champagnie, who I think would be a perfect complement to this roster