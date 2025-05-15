New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Jrue Holiday to Kings, Hawks Upgrade Their Bench, Boston Clears Salary
The offseason is here for 24 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only six teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Sacramento's lottery misfortune was of great benefit to the Hawks. Sacramento owed their first-round pick to Atlanta if it fell out of the top 12 and it ended up being the 13th pick. The Kings are without a first-round pick at a time when the franchise does not have a definitive direction. They have Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Keegan Murray, but is that even worthy of a play-in spot in the Western Conference, which is only getting stronger? There have been rumblings of a potential Sabonis trade, but it feels like that would make the Kings worse, something they may not have the appetite for, especially after being the NBA's most irrelevant franchise for nearly 20 years. Could they take a swing for a high-level player to add to their team?
While the playoffs are always unpredictable, practically no one saw the Boston Celtics losing to the New York Knicks after blowing 20-point leads in both Game 1 and 2. The Celtics were excellent throughout the regular season, going 4-0 versus the Knicks en route to another 60+ win season. However, it appears that they might be eliminated far earlier than expected. Not only that, but Jayson Tatum injured his Achilles and is likely to be out next season
Even if Boston had won in convincing fashion, they will almost certainly need to make a significant trade this summer. Another season of being in the second apron would result in their first-round pick seven years into the future becoming "frozen" and ineligible to be traded. Furthermore, second-apron teams cannot use the mid-level exception, cannot aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more salary than they send out in trades, cannot send cash in trades, and cannot sign-and-trade a player for another player.
All of those restrictions increase the probability of the Celtics trading one of their big contracts this summer. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are probably safe. However, other members of the Celtics' starting lineup probably aren't as lucky. Specifically, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are two obvious candidates to be moved elsewhere. Porzingis is consistently unavailable for Boston and has looked hobbled throughout the 2025 playoffs after he missed most of the championship run. His rim protection and floor spacing is valuable, but the Celtics won't be without either if they move on from him. Holiday is aging and is on a bigger contract, but a team looking to win now could look to acquire him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jonas Valanciunas and Sam Hauser
Kings Receive: Jrue Holiday, Jordan Walsh, and Boston's 2025 1st round pick
Celtics Receive: Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Dominick Barlow, and a 2027 2nd round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They provide depth to their team with a much-needed center who can help them with big lineups and a knockdown shooter in Hauser. The Hawks improve in two key areas which is size, rebounding, and shooting. They add to their depth and don't have to give up much to do so. They remain out of the luxury tax as well.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Valanciunas and Hauser can be negatives on the defensive end of the floor. Both have been played off the floor in the playoffs and Atlanta may look for more two-way type of players for the bench so they have flexibility and not have to put any more defensive weaknesses with Trae Young, who is not a great defender.
Why the Kings do this trade: The Kings have a solid roster, but could use a defender like Holiday to help them. He is not as elite as he used to be, but he would be the best perimeter defender on the Kings and can guard multiple positions. Ellis and Monk are solid players, but Holiday makes them more formidable and the way the team ended the season, they could use a shakeup.
Why the Kings don't do this trade: It hurts their depth and how much better are they really with Holiday? He is on the wrong side of 30 and is owed a lot of money over the next three seasons.
Why the Celtics do this trade: Clear salary and get out of the 2nd apron. That is likely going to be Boston's goal this offseason with Tatum already out for the year. Even if he was not, Holiday and Porzingis were going to be trade candidates anyway. Monk and Ellis can be instant contributors alongside Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, while the team can see what Barlow has as a developmental prospect. This move is merely about the future. Ellis and Barlow are expiring deals.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: They want more for Holiday. That would be the only reason. Boston is not likely to get much more than this due to Holiday's age and salary however.
