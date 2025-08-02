New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Keegan Murray to Magic, Kings Get Jonathan Isaac
Although it's always difficult to predict exactly how the offseason will affect the upcoming NBA season, it seems clear that the Eastern Conference is going to be up for grabs. The Indiana Pacers won the conference last year in one of the most surprising championship runs in recent memory, but they are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton for the year. The Boston Celtics have always been a force in the Eastern Conference, but Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in the second round and will miss the upcoming season. The Bucks made a big move to add Myles Turner, but they had to cut Damian Lillard to do it. In short, the only three teams that seem to be locks for postseason returns are the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That leaves an opportunity for several teams to take advantage.
The Atlanta Hawks are certainly doing their best to seize that opportunity. After trading for Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Georgia power forward Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings. The Hawks signed a marquee free agent in Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. They also got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
It can be argued that no team did more to improve themselves than the Magic this offseason - they pulled off a blockbuster deal for Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane and signed Tyus Jones to serve as their backup point guard. Orlando should be one of the five best teams in the East next season behind their star wing duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, the Magic could still stand to add more shooting. They finished last in 3P% in 2024-25, so expecting Bane to fix that by himself is a difficult proposition. One of the most logical players to move on from to acquire that type of player is Jonathan Isaac. The versatile defender is critical to Orlando's defense, but his offensive limitations place a ceiling on how he can contribute to a championship contender.
One team that might be able to grant them that player is the Sacramento Kings. There has been some discussion over whether versatile forward Keegan Murray could be on the move if Sacramento was to get the right offer. He's due for a new extension and seems to have topped out as a solid starter without true All-Star upside. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee had this to say about the possiblity of Sacramento moving on from Murray:
"The Kings would be reluctant to part with either Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis, who are both generating strong interest around the NBA"
Anderson clarified his remarks by saying this:
"To my knowledge, no one is completely off limits."
It can be reasonably interpreted that the Kings aren't actively shopping Murray, but could be enticed to send him out if they recieved the right offer. Although the Magic already pulled off one blockbuster deal this offseason for Bane, there's no question that Murray would make them a better team and give them six players capable of starting a postseason game for Orlando. They are already all-in - adding Murray to put them over the top in a weak Eastern Conference would make some sense even though they already have two quality starting wings in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Terence Davis
Sacramento Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, 2027 1st-round pick swap (via ORL), 2031 1st-round pick swap (via ORL), 2031 2nd-round pick (via ATL/HOU)
Orlando Magic Receive: Keegan Murray, Dario Saric, Isaac Jones
Why the Hawks would do this deal: Davis is a veteran who didn't get any real playing time in 2024-25, but he was a good player for the Kings in 2022-23. He shot 36.6% from deep on 3.8 attempts per game and filled in a few starts for Sacramento. While it wouldn't be a banner acquisition, Davis should be able to come in and fill some minutes for the Hawks in the case of any injuries. He can also be waived in January of '26 before his salary is guaranteed, so there's very little risk.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: They might want that roster spot to be used on a more significant addition - they don't really need another guard and they have more pressing needs at backup PF/C.
Why the Magic would do this deal: Although he hasn't made an All-Star team, Murray fits into the archetype of player that routinely shows up on championship-caliber teams. He doesn't consistently play at the level of elite perimeter defenders like Alex Caruso, Amen Thompson or Jalen Williams, but the Sacramento wing is one of the only players that finished 85th percentile or better in both rim protection and perimeter isolation defense per BBall Index. Murray also shot 41% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game as a rookie, so he'd be able to help a Magic team that finished last in the NBA for 3P%. Furthermore, the trio of Banchero, Wagner and Murray would give Orlando three young, two-way wings that no one in the East can truly match up against. The Magic also improve their center depth by getting Jones and Saric. In particular, Jones is a really intriguing add for Orlando. He finished in the 82nd percentile in block rate, so there's some hope for him being a solid rim protector at the NBA level.
Why the Magic would not do this deal: Signing Murray to a new deal might be difficult and that's an expensive price to pay for a rental. Furthermore, it does make the lineups very interesting because it would likely involve Murray coming off the bench and this package would be pretty hefty for a bench piece.
Why the Kings would do this deal: Although Isaac's limited offensive game and injury history make him a difficult player to roster on a contender, his defense is still very useful. He's arguably the best shot-blockers across all forwards, turning in a 100th-percentile level BLK% of 4.1% last season while also posting an elite STL% of 2.4% last year. As a rebounder, he was one of the best offensive rebounders last season across all forwards with a OREB% of 10.3% while also grabbing 18.3% of missed FGs from opponents, a 96th-percentile level figure. He'd be a nice complement to Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine because his defense can make up for their shortcomings on that end. Especially given the flashes that Keon Ellis and Devin Carter have shown on defense, it's possible the Kings might actually be one of the better defenses in the NBA with Isaac in the mix. Howard would be a good development project for them to take on and they are improving the value of their 2027 and 2031 picks by getting interesting pick swaps from the Magic.
Why the Kings would not do this deal: Isaac's injury history is one of the most checkered in the NBA and he's a complete non-factor on offense. It would take an extremely gifted offensive player to make him useful on that end and while Sabonis is excellent, that might not be something he can accomplish.