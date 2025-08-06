New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Kevin Huerter To Los Angeles, Hawks Land Bulls Guard
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Chicago has not done much this offseason aside from trading Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro. They have not re-signed Josh Giddey yet and have a lot of players on expiring contracts heading into the season, including Coby White. Are the Bulls going to look to deal any of those players or keep them around and maintain cap flexibility for next season? It is hard to have faith in anything the Bulls' front office is doing, as there does not seem to be much of a plan. Chicago seems perfectly content to be in the middle, as they are never truly bad enough to get high draft odds, but not good enough to make the playoffs.
The Clippers have had an underrated offseason. They were able to snag Brook Lopez on a great deal and then were able to get John Collins from Utah, giving them a viable option at power forward. Then this week, they were able to get Bradley Beal after his contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns. This team looks ready to compete in the Western Conference next season, but they could stand to add a little more shooting on the team ahead of the start of the season.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Clippers Receive: Kevin Huerter
Bulls Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL), a 2031 2nd round pick (via LAC), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via LAC)
Why the Hawks do this deal: Atlanta moves Krejci, Bufkin, and some seconds for a proven backup guard who can operate as a ball handler and defensive option for Atlanta. Dosunmu can play alongside Trae Young or Dyson Daniels and be a strong point of attack defender. Dosunmu can fill the need that the Hawks were hoping Bufkin would do when they drafted him. He is a career 36.1% shooter from three as well. He would strengthen the Hawks' bench immediately. The ability to have Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Dosunmu as primary defensive options gives the Hawks lots of versatility on that end of the floor.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Dosunmu has battled injuries as well and is one the last year of his contract, meaning the Hawks would likely have to pay him a good-sized contract. While he has had good years shooting the ball, he was only 32.1% from three last season. The Hawks could just stand pat with what they have instaed of making moves.
Why the Bulls do this trade: They turn Huerter and Dosunmu into three players, including two young players they can develop, and a bunch of seconds. This team can see what Krejci and Bufkin can become while they rebuild.
Why the Bulls don't do this trade: Bufkin has been injured for his first two seasons, Krejci has not shown he can be a reliable rotation player, and Bogdanovic does not really fit on the team's timeline this season. This feels like a neutral move that might not make much sense for Chicago.
Why the Clippers do this deal: You can tell by the way the Clippers have operated this offseason, they are trying to prioritize flexibility for future offseasons and swapping out Bogdanovic for Huerter does that. Huerter has struggled for the past couple of seasons, but is entering the last year of his deal and can bring a similar skillset that Bogdanovic can. It would be worth the extra seconds to gain the flexibility to help this team build.
Why the Clippers don't do this trade: Bogdanovic is not on a bad contract and they could move him later if they choose. At his best, he is a better player than Huerter and could give them more of aboost when it comes to floor spacing and shooting.