New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends LeBron James To Denver, Hawks Add Versatility In The Frontcourt
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
There was a bit of interesting news yesterday morning regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. Keep in mind that James has a no-trade clause in his contract and is going to be able to dictate where he wants to go. The return the Lakers get from him is likely to be less than you think due to the no-trade clause and James's age.
Would the Denver Nuggets be a team that interests James? They came close to beating Oklahoma City in the playoffs and are limited in the ways they can build out their roster. They don't have many tradeable picks and the young players they have drafted have not developed in the way they have hoped. The starters are as good as any, but it might be time for the Nuggets to shake things up. They would be instant contenders with James, even if they are playing in the Western Conference.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Rui Hachimura
Nuggets Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Lakers Receive: Michael Porter Jr, Dario Saric, Zeke Nnaji, Hunter Tyson, and an unprotected 2031 first round pick (via Denver)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get frontcourt depth and use their trade exception on a useful player. Atlanta has a hole at small forward and Hachimura would be great to use off the bench. He has grown on offense since joining the Lakers and is a versatile player on defense. He could be used in a multitude of lineups and is an expiring deal, so if the Hawks don't like the fit, they can move on next offseason.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They prefer to use their trade exception on a better player. Atlanta still needs a backup ball handler and more shooting around Trae Young. Hachimura does not really provide those two, though he is a pretty good shooter.
Why the Lakers do this trade: If James wants to go to the Nuggets, then this is the best package they can get. The best asset in this trade would be the unprotected 2031 pick, which the Lakers could either keep and hope it turns into a top pick or they could trade it for immediate roster help. Porter Jr would fit well with Doncic and Reaves and give them elite shooting. Saric is an expiring contract and Tyson is a lower end roster player who does not make much money. The Lakers are below the luxury tax line and have flexibility with this move.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: This is not a great return for James. Porter Jr is a polarizing player who makes too much money and is not a strong defender. Nnaji, Saric, and Tyson have been unplayable for the Nuggets, and they were a team without depth. The pick is valuable, but the rest of the return in this trade is not ideal.
Why the Nuggets do this trade: Swapping Porter Jr for James would be a huge upgrade and would clearly make the Nuggets the biggest threat to Oklahoma City. A duo of James and Jokic would be among the league's best and they still have Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun. The depth would need to be addressed, but the lineup is already better.
Why the Nuggets don't do this trade: The depth would still be a big problem, and the Nuggets would be down a valuable draft pick. Is it worth it for a 40-year-old LeBron James? Probably, but this move comes with lots of risk.