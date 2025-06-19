New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Miles Bridges and Mark Williams To Milwaukee, Hawks Add Depth
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived, and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now), and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach itself to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if it opts to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on whether the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Ever since Milwaukee's season ended with another first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, there has been non-stop speculation about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded. While he had not requested a trade (and still hasn't), it seemed like his time there had come to an end, due to the Damian Lillard injury and the Bucks' lack of young players and picks to make a trade. Now, it seems like Giannis is going to stay in Milwaukee (for now), but what do the Bucks do from here? Do they try to add more players this offseason or do they try and offload the contracts of Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma to clear the books for future offseasons? It will be something to watch given how limited the Bucks are to make moves.
Charlotte has not been talked about much this offseason, but they are an interesting team. On the surface, they have solid talent and the No. 4 pick in this years draft, giving them the opportunity to add one of the better players in what is a deep draft. The question is, which players do they want to build around long-term? They have already shown a willingness to part ways with Mark Williams if the price is right and Miles Bridges seems to be another guy who could be on the move for a good deal. Brandon Miller seems to be the only player who is truly untouchable on the Hornets roster and while the Hornets have not made the playoffs in quite some time, they may opt to try and collect more assets and continue to re-tool the roster.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Grant Williams and Pat Connaughton
Bucks Receive: Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and Terance Mann
Hornets Receive: Kobe Bufkin, Kyle Kuzma, a 2025 1st round pick (No. 22 overall, via ATL), and a 2031 unprotected 1st round pick (via MIL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: This is a very risky move for the Hawks, but if Williams has recovered from his injury, he would give the Hawks a valuable backup power forward who is a good defender and three-point shooter. While Connaughton is not the player he once was, the Hawks take him back so they can get off the Mann deal, and he could provide needed shooting off the bench.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: There is far more downside to this trade than upside for the Hawks. Yes, they get off the Mann deal (which is a bad contract), but they give up one of their first-round picks and a young, talented guard in Bufkin. If Williams is not fully recovered from his injury or is not the same player, this could be a very bad deal for the Hawks.
Why the Bucks do this trade: They add two immediate contributors around Giannis and get more talent. Williams has trouble with injuries, but is a very good young center when on the court. Bridges is a huge upgrade on the wing from Kuzma, and Mann would give them a veteran piece off the bench. This team is better than they were last year, and in a weakened Eastern Conference, that could mean a high seed when the playoffs roll around. They get off of Kuzma's contract and have a better team around Giannis
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Did I mention that Williams is injury-prone? Not only that, but he is due for an extension. What will that look like? Is it worth giving up their most valuable pick to get these two players? It might be to keep Giannis, but what if things go south and Giannis asks out eventually?
Why the Hornets do this trade: They get a really valuable pick back from Milwaukee while also adding another first rounder from Atlanta, as well as Bufkin, who they can take a chance on. They move off of Bridges and Williams and get more assets in return to put around their core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and the No. 4 pick.
Why the Hornets don't do this trade: This move will make the Hornets worse in the short-term and for a franchise that has not been in playoff contention, do they have the appetite to continue being patient and building their roster out?