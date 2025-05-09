2024-2025 Atlanta Hawks Season Grades: Terance Mann
Age: 28 years old
2024-2025 Role: Bench Player
Stats (In 30 Games With Atlanta): 9.8 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, 0.6 steals on 54/39/68 shooting splits (22.7 minutes per game in 30 games played this season)
Back in 2025-26: Yes
Terance Mann was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Clippers and Mann to the Hawks. Atlanta was hoping that Mann would be an integral part of their bench, bringing a "3-and-D" type of presence to a team that needs those types of players. With Mann on a longer contract than other acquired players at the deadline like Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, Atlanta was hoping to see a player who would be a part of their bench rotation for the next 2-3 years.
The results were mixed though and there are more questions than answers about how Mann fits on the bench rotation going forward. Will he be a part of the main bench rotation for the Hawks?
The offensive numbers in the 30 games that Mann played were solid. He shot 54% in the 30 games he played for the Hawks, an improved number from his first part of the season with the Clippers. Mann also shot better from three (38.6% on 2.9 attempts per game) than when he was on the Clippers. It was not a full season sample size to be sure, but Mann shot the ball pretty well when he was on the court and got good looks when sharing the floor with Trae Young.
The advanced numbers back up that Mann was pretty solid to have on offense. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks offense was +2.2 points better when Mann was on the floor and while those are not phenomenal numbers, he did have an overall positive impact. One area that stood out was that the Hawks had a +3.3% offensive rebounding number when Mann was on the floor, which ranked in the 83rd percentile.
The concerning part of Mann's game while on the Hawks was on the other end of the floor. Mann has the reputation of being a solid defender, but the Hawks defense struggled when he was on the floor, though that does not fall completely on him. Per Cleaning the Glass, opponent's offenses were +7.7 points better in the 678 minutes that Mann was on the floor, which ranks in the 4th percentile. Whether it was TOV%, EFG%, or FT Rate, Mann did not have a positive impact when on the floor for the Hawks. That is the concerning part. If Mann is going to be a part of a main bench rotation going forward, he has to be better on defense.
Mann still has multiple years on his contract, but there are still plenty of questions about what exactly his role on the team is going to be going forward. His offense was pretty solid, he hit open shots generally, and he rebounded well for his position. The worrisome part is if he cannot improve the Hawks overall defensive profile, which is what they need the most. How Mann fits with the team going forward is going to be something to keep an eye on for sure.
Season Grade: C
