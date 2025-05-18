New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Idea Sends Porzingis + Jrue To The Lakers, Hawks Add Depth, Boston Gets Reaves
The offseason is here for 25 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only five teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down to four after Oklahoma City and Denver play game seven tomorrow. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
While the playoffs are always unpredictable, practically no one saw the Boston Celtics losing to the New York Knicks after blowing 20-point leads in both Game 1 and 2. The Celtics were excellent throughout the regular season, going 4-0 versus the Knicks en route to another 60+ win season. Not only that, but Jayson Tatum injured his Achilles and is likely to be out next season. Being eliminated by New York means the offseason is here for the Celtics.
Even if Boston had won in convincing fashion and repeated as champs, they would almost certainly have needed to make a significant trade this summer. Another season of being in the second apron would result in their first-round pick seven years into the future becoming "frozen" and ineligible to be traded. Furthermore, second-apron teams cannot use the mid-level exception, cannot aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more salary than they send out in trades, cannot send cash in trades, and cannot sign-and-trade a player for another player.
All of those restrictions increase the probability of the Celtics trading one of their big contracts this summer. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown are probably safe. However, other members of the Celtics' starting lineup probably aren't as lucky. Specifically, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are two obvious candidates to be moved elsewhere. Porzingis is consistently unavailable for Boston and has looked hobbled throughout the 2025 playoffs after he missed most of the championship run. His rim protection and floor spacing are valuable, but the Celtics won't be without either if they move on from him. Holiday is aging and is on a bigger contract, but a team looking to win now could look to acquire him.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for a huge upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them star guard Austin Reaves in the process.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Sam Hauser and Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Neemias Queta
Celtics Receive: Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dominick Barlow, a 2027 2nd round pick (From Atlanta via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (From ATL, Via CLE), and a 2030 2nd round pick (Via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They act as facilitators and can help absorb salary while improving some needs. Hauser provides them with a knockdown shooter to help space the floor while Vanderbilt gives them a frontcourt option. They stay under the tax and still have two open roster spots to make two first-round selections in the draft to fill their other needs such as backup center. Hauser is a career 42% three-point shooter and Vanderbilt improves the defense.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: This would be a bit of an odd bench the Hawks would have and they still need a center or a frontcourt player who can provide interior defense. Vanderbilt can be a bit of a zero on offense at times and Hauser is an easy target on defense. They are not giving up much, but how much are they really improving?
Why the Celtics do this trade: They clear future salaries and get a good player back in Reaves. The main reason of course that all of these players could be on the move for Boston is the apron rules and this trade gives them pieces to remain a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, they clear more salary next summer with the expiring deals, and get Reaves. A starting lineup of Reaves, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown would be strong with the other players filling in the gaps along with reigning 6th man of the year Payton Pritchard. They could then focus on re-signing Luke Kornet to fill the need at center. The return for these players is not going to be phenomenal, but this gives them options for now and the future.
Why the Celtics don't this trade: The biggest and perhaps only reason they would not do this is that Reaves is going to be due a lucrative extension soon. Tatum, Brown, and White are still on long-term, expensive deals. While Boston would be a title contender still, they could find themselves in a familiar position down the road.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They pull a win now move and improve the roster as LeBron James' career winds down. Yes, giving up Reaves would sting, but he is due a big extension soon and Holiday would improve the defense around Doncic. Porzingis gives them the size they need at center and the ability to stretch the floor, while also being an expiring deal. If it does not work with Porzingis, they can move on after this season. They don't give up any draft capital in the process. They can make a buy low move on two players who can fill needs on their roster and make one last championship push with LeBron. While they may want to keep Reaves, it would be a crowded backcourt and Holiday is the better defender. A starting lineup of Doncic, Holiday, James, Hachimura, and Porzingis could be among the best in the NBA. Queta provides depth at center.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: A few reasons. They don't want to give up Reaves is the biggest reason, but the Lakers bench would be pretty bare after this and they would need to figure that out. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Lakers? At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk. This team becomes older quickly, even if they are better on defense and the interior.
Is this trade likely? Probably not, but it is not hard to see the reasons all three teams should consider this. Atlanta builds solid depth while not giving up much, Boston clears future salary, and the Lakers add two win-now pieces that fill two huge needs. Let's see what the offseason brings.