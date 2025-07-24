New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Rudy Gobert to Indiana, Obi Toppin and Benedict Mathurin to Minnesota
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Indiana was going to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season before they lost Tyrese Haliburton to injury and did not re-sign Myles Turner. This seems like a gap year for Indiana, but if a move was out there where they could not only improve this season, but when Haliburton returns in 2026-2027?
Minnesota was mentioned as a team for Kevin Durant, but other than that, the Timberwolves were focused on bringing back their own talent. They re-signed Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but had to let Nickeil Alexander-Walker go. While Rudy Gobert has been the anchor of the Wolves defense, he is aging and still expensive. After two straight seasons of getting to the conference finals but coming up short, could the Wolves make a late shakeup in the offseason to try and make things different for next season? There is no reporting suggesting they are looking to move him, but it could be something that makes sense if Minnesota does not feel they can compete for the championship in the Western Conference.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarace Walker
Pacers Receive: Rudy Gobert, Mouhamed Gueye and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Timberwolves Receive: Obi Toppin, Benedict Mathurin, and a top-ten protected 2027 1st round pick (via IND)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta adds a former lottery pick who could play a pivotal role on the team. While Gueye has flashed good defensive upside, he is still raw and it is not certain whether or not he is a viable NBA rotation player. Walker has played a small role during his first two years of the season, but could be ready for a breakout on the right team. He is a 40.4% career three-point shooter and brings a lot of energy. Jalen Johnson has missed games in each of the last two seasons, and having a better backup would be smart for the Hawks
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Walker is still largely unproven and Gueye has flashed really good defensive skills. Atlanta has loved developing players in their G-League system and Gueye could be better than Walker.
Why the Pacers do this trade: They replace Gobert with Turner and get a defensive anchor for this team for the next few seasons. They remain below the luxury tax as well by doing this, and they could still make the playoffs with Gobert this season. This will be about when Haliburton gets back and tries to get back to the NBA Finals when he is healthy.
Why the Pacers don't do this trade: Gobert is aging and expensive, not to mention limited on offense. Indiana was a dangerous offense with Myles Turner due to his three-point shooting, but they will be missing that. It will be a much different look.
Why the Wolves do this trade: They move on from Gobert to free up more space and get more bench help. This move would be about clearing up the finances for the future and hoping Mathurin turns into a strong, reliable scorer for this tea,
Why the Wolves don't do this trade: Gobert has been the anchor for their defense for the past few seasons and is still elite on that end. Toppin might be a product of the style Indiana plays and Mathurin is still a bit of an unknown, but is talented. This move makes them worse, even if it clears them of a problematic contract.