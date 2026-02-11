Indiana Pacers Reportedly Valued Atlanta Hawks Star Center At the NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline came and went last week and one of the biggest deals that went down was in the final hour leading up to the actual deadline. The Los Angeles Clippers traded star center Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers, a move made to help the Pacers next season when Tyrese Haliburton returns.

Indiana was checking in around the league to find an upgrade at center and while Zubac was always their target, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported today that the Pacers had also checked in on Hawks starting center Onyeka Okongwu:

"Sources say Indiana called about 28-year-old Jarrett Allen, who is in the midst of a three-year, $90 million agreement in Cleveland. They also really valued Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu, sources say, with the 24-year-old enticing them both because of his ability as well as his annual $15.5 million salary via his four-year pact with the Hawks. Zubac, of course, is in Year 1 of a three-year deal that pays an average annual salary of $19.6 million."

Feb 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second quarter at Target Center.

This is not the first report that had connected the Pacers to Okongwu.

In mid January, Fischer reported something similar:

"At the bottom of the East, expectations persist that Indiana will chase big men for the present and future until the Feb. 5 buzzer sounds.

Maybe the Pacers ultimately punt on consummating such a deal until the offseason, but they have indeed registered interest in centers all across the league. It sounds as though the Pacers have considered every name at the position.

I was told this week, for example, that Indiana has called Atlanta on Onyeka Okongwu in addition to its previously reported interest in players such as Dallas' Daniel Gafford and the (perceived as much harder-to-get) Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers.

Another name on Indiana's list, sources say, is Pelicans center Yves Missi."

It is easy to understand why the Hawks were not interested in moving Okongwu. He is on one of the most favorable contracts in the NBA for a starting center, as he is owed $16.1 million next season and $16.8 the following season. He has his limitations due to his size, but Okongwu is a good starting center at worst and would be the top bench center in the NBA if the Hawks found an upgrade this summer. He is only 25 years old and continues to get better with each season.

