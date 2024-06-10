New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal From Bleacher Report Would Be Horrible For the Atlanta Hawks
The NBA offseason is rapidly approaching and one of the most interesting teams that will be involved in most offseason discussions will be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, they are likely going to breakup the Trae Young/Dejounte Murray backcourt duo, and other players such as Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Onyeka Okongwu could be on the move. Winning the No. 1 pick gives this team some flexibility when it comes to roster building and the Hawks front office will have a lot of tough decisions to make.
They are not the only team that has decisions to make this offseason. After a great season and getting the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Confernce, the Orlando Magic have plenty of cap space and ammo to make moves this offseason and add to their core. After getting bounced in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, could the Denver Nuggets shake some things up to avoid being a second apron team? Denver starting five is as good as any, but thier depth was exposed against Minnesota and there are not a lot of avenues for the Nuggets to improve without trading one of their starters.
Could these three teams be potential trade partners? In a new three-team proposal from Andy Bailey at Bleacher Report, these three teams make a huge trade:
Magic Receive: Trae Young and Michael Porter Jr.
Hawks Receive: Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, a 2024 first-round pick from Denver, a 2025 first-round pick from Orlando, a 2027 first-round pick from Orlando and a 2029 first-round pick from Orlando
Nuggets Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Bogdan Bogdanović and a 2030 first-round pick swap
This would be a great trade for the Magic and the Nuggets. It would be horrible for the Hawks.
On the face of it, four first round picks and two players might seem like a lot to get back in any trade, but look closer at it and there are not any pieces that are likely to help the Hawks long-term. Cole Anthony is a solid sixth man, but not as good as Bogdanovic, Anthony Black is a similar player to last year's first round pick Kobe Bufkin (who the Hawks are really high on), and all of those picks are going to be later in the draft, meaning the likelihood of them being a high-impact player are lowered.
Dejounte Murray is a fantastic player, but the Hawks ceiling is lowered with him as the best player. For the Hawks to be anything more than a lower-seed play-in team, they would need Jalen Johnson or whoever they pick at No. 1 to turn into a viable star. While Young has his defencies, he is one of the best offensive players in the NBA. The smarter move would be to keep him to pair with Johnson and the No. 1 pick and then trade Murray and Capela to fill out the rest of the roster.
There are plenty of moves to be made for the Hawks this offseason, but this should not be one of them.