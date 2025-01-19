New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sees Hawks Land One Of NBA's Best Shooters, Grizzlies Get Missing Piece
In less than three weeks, it will be the NBA Trade Deadline and there is still some uncertainty as to what will go down at the deadline. Star players like Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram have been talked about as players who could be dealt with, but it could end up just being smaller moves and rotation players that get moved. The Atlanta Hawks could actually be a team to watch when it comes to that. Last season, the Hawks were one of the most talked about teams leading up to the deadline, but there was a different feeling around that team. Whether or not Atlanta is a buyer or a seller at the deadline, this team has young building blocks to lean on going forward, but they have some roster questions that could get answered at the deadline. Currently, the Hawks are 22-19 and have won three straight games, including a 16-point win over the Bulls Wednesday night and a dramatic victory over the Celtics last night. Atlanta is in 6th place in the Eastern Conference, but not far from the No. 4 seed.
The names that have been brought up in trade rumors over the past month or so when it comes to the Hawks have been centers Larry Nance and Clint Capela, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic. Both centers are on expiring deals and might not be a part of the team's future and Atlanta could look to flip one of them for assets. Going into the deadline, the Hawks have to figure out what to do with the two centers they have on expiring contracts and if they want to be buyers. They have two glaring needs at the backup point guard spot and backup power forward spots, but this team is not going to make any moves that are not forward-thinking. The Hawks have been a nice surprise this season, but they are not going to make win-now moves to try and improve their record this year if it is not about the future as well. They have a core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher that is going to be the future of the franchise. If they can find a player who fits that timeline, they could pursue them at the deadline.
Backup point guard, backup power forward, and more shooting are the areas in which the Hawks could use upgrades if the right deal is out there. Look no further than the game on Saturday night vs Boston as evidence that Atlanta needs more help shooting and there are some options out there.
Let's look at a hypothetical three-team deal that would send some shooting to Atlanta.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Luke Kennard
Memphis receives: Cam Johnson and Larry Nance Jr
Brooklyn Receives: Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, 2025 top-ten protected 1st round pick (via Memphis), and 2027 top-ten protected 1st round pick (via Memphis)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get one of the best shooters in the NBA. The Hawks don't have a lot of efficient three-point shooters. De'Andre Hunter has been great this year, as has Garrison Matthews, but the rest of the guys on Atlanta are unreliable. Bogdan Bogdanovic might get going at some point, but he is only shooting 32% from three right now. Kennard is shooting 47% from three (third best in the NBA) in 21 minutes a game off the bench for Memphis. He is on an expiring deal and still keeps the Hawks under the tax.
Why the Hawks don't do this: As good of a shooter as he is, Kennard does zero to help your defense. Atlanta would have to make sure he is in a lineup where the opposing team can't single him out. While the Hawks use Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu primarily at center, Atlanta values having Nance as depth and he is great in the locker room. Just because he is an expiring deal does not mean Atlanta is for sure going to trade him and could bring him back next season. Would Atlanta be interested in re-signing Kennard after the season?
Why Memphis does this: Johnson is arguably the best player on the trade market and would be a great fit with this team. While Oklahoma City is the unquestioned leader in the Western Conference, Memphis is not far away and has the assets to make a move. With Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr, Johnson, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama, and Jake LaRavia, this team could make a push. Memphis has been building assets over the years, but has not really used them to make a move to go for a championship. It might be time.
Why Memphis does not do this: Simple, they don't think Johnson is worth two protected 1st round picks. The Grizzlies have a lot of assets to move, but might not think Johnson is the right guy.
Why Brooklyn does this: They get protected picks that are almost certain to convey. The Nets are rebuilding and in the process of gathering assets and Johnson is their best one remaining. He seem certain to be traded by the deadline and Brooklyn will look to better their odds of landing the No. 1 pick and getting Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. GG Jackson is a young player worth taking a risk on and there are plenty of minutes available for him. Smart has two years left on his deal and Brooklyn could try and flip him for more assets in the offseason.
Why Brooklyn does not do this: This might not the right compensation for Johnson. They may want lighter protections on the pick to ensure they get them.
