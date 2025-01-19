NBA World and Social Media Was Buzzing Over Atlanta Hawks' Stunning Upset Against The Boston Celtics
The Atlanta Hawks have did something tonight that they have not done since the 2009-2010 season.
That would be beating the Boston Celtics twice in Boston.
Despite the fact that Boston was on the second night of a back-to-back and Atlanta was getting healthy for the first time in a couple of weeks, they were huge underdogs in Boston. There were plenty of times tonight in the fourth quarter that it looked like the Celtics had the game locked up, but they made tons of mistakes down the stretch and Atlanta took full advantage. Huge performances from Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu lifted the Hawks to their third straight win and their second win of the year in Boston.
After the game, social media had plenty to say about the Hawks win over the Celtics.
During this three-game winning streak, there has not been a better player on the Hawks than Onyeka Okongwu. He is playing arguably the best basketball of his career and had 19 points and 13 rebounds tonight vs the Celtics. Trae Young was brilliant as well, scoring 28 points and chipping in 12 assists. The big news heading into the game was that Jalen Johnson was back, but Young and Okongwu stole the show. The game that Dyson Daniels had should not be overlooked either. Daniels played great defense on Jayson Tatum and scored 23 points. The Hawks shot 47% from the field and 24% from three. Winning a game vs the Celtics when you shoot 24% from three is an astounding feat in itself. Atlanta's bench outscored Boston's 44-22.
It was an off night for the juggernaut that is the Celtics offense. They shot just 39% from the field and 29% from three. Tatum finished with 23 points but was 7-21 from the field. Brown similarly had 24 points, but was a horrific 9-27 from the field. In terms of efficiency, Payton Pritchard being 7-12 off the bench was the best mark for the Celtics.
Not only was it an off night for the Celtics offense, but they committed tons of mistakes as well. Boston was uncharacteristically sloppy down the stretch and made tons of mistakes to keep the Hawks in it. Atlanta took full advantage and now has won three games in a row.
The Hawks are now 22-19 and in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. They have another road game coming up on Monday afternoon against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, a place that Young and the Hawks don't fear in the slightest.
