New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Anfernee Simons to Indiana, Obi Toppin to Boston
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salaries to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address and have been rumored to be shopping Anfernee Simons after acquiring him from the Trail Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade.
Indiana was going to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season before they lost Tyrese Haliburton to injury and did not re-sign Myles Turner. This seems like a gap year for Indiana, but they could make moves to be competitive this season while also freeing up money for when Haliburton returns.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarace Walker
Celtics Receive: Obi Toppin and a lottery protected 2027 1st round pick (via IND)
Pacers Receive: Anfernee Simons and Jordan Walsh
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta adds a former lottery pick who could play a pivotal role on the team. Walker has played a small role during his first two years of the season, but could be ready for a breakout on the right team. He is a 40.4% career three-point shooter and brings a lot of energy. Jalen Johnson has missed games in each of the last two seasons, and having a better backup would be smart for the Hawks
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Atlanta might be fine with the frontcourt depth that they currently have> Mouhamed Gueye flashed high-level defensive skills last season when he was forced into a larger role and if he can continue to improve, he would be a cheaper option for the Hawks.
Why the Pacers do this trade: This is about this year and for the future. Simons is a nice one-year option at point guard and the Pacers will have his money and Toppin's money off the books for next season. Simons can guide the offense and guys like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith can remain in their current roles. In an Eastern Conference that lacks depth, a Pacers team with Simons, Siakam, Nembhard, and Nesmith is still a playoff contender. After this year, Haliburton can come back and resume his role as the star of the team while Simons gets to prove he could possibly lead a playoff team, which could impact his next contract.
Why the Pacers don't do this trade: Simons is a really poor defensive player and Toppin is a really good fit with how the Pacers play. Indiana might be better off with keeping Toppin and letting guys like Nembhard and T.J. McConnell run the offense instead of letting Simons.
Why the Celtics do this trade: They get a starter at power forward this season and a pick that is likely to convey. The frontcourt for Boston is not in a great spot heading into the season and Toppin, while not perfect, represents an upgrade over what they have. This would also give way to Payton Pritchard to start this year.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: Toppin might be a product of the Pacers offensive system and he is a really poor defender. While getting a first round pick is nice, it won't be a premium pick assuming it conveys. This move does not improve the Celtics drastically, but it does fill needs.