New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Ingram to Dallas, Hawks and Pelicans add depth
NBA Media Days and training camps are beginning and the 2024-2025 NBA Season is one month away. There has been a lot of movement this offseason, but one player who did not get moved was Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. Coming into the offseason, there was lots of talk that Ingram was going to be on the trade block and potentially moved, but the Pelicans still have him on the roster.
The one trade they did do was trading for former Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. They sent Atlanta a package that included Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first round picks, but some were surprised that the Pelicans did not get a center, particularly Clint Capela, and that the Hawks were not interested in acquiring Ingram.
While Ingram is a talented player, there have not been suitors lining up around the block to trade for him. Ingram has struggled with injuries, does not take a lot of threes, needs the ball in his hands, and probably most importantly, he is wanting a massive contract after his expires this year. That makes things tough, but at some point, something has to give right?
The Mavericks made one big move this offseason when they did a sign and trade for former Warriors sharp-shooter Klay Thompson, but they have kept their team the same. With the market for Ingram so low, could they try and buy low in their attempt to get back to the NBA Finals?
Let's look at a hypothetical trade.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta receives: Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum
Dallas Receives: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Receives: Clint Capela, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, and a 2025 2nd round pick (via Denver or Philadelphia)
Why Atlanta does this deal: They move Capela's expiring contract and get good depth that fills holes they have on the roster. There have been plenty of rumors around Capela this offseason, but the Hawks value him and won't move him for just anything. In this deal, they get a backup center in Gafford, a good young player in Hardy, and a backup ball handler in Exum who was also an excellent shooter for the Mavericks last season. Atlanta could use more shooting and possibly might need a backup ball handler behind Trae Young. They also save money and remain under the luxury tax.
Why Atlanta does not do this deal: They might value Capela more than this package. Gafford is a reliable center, but the other players are a bit of a gamble. Exum came out of nowhere to have the season he had last year and it might not be replicable.
Why New Orleans does this deal: They get a starting center and depth at the position. They don't have to worry about paying Ingram in the future and they are not tied to Capela long term. They drafted Yves Missi in the first round this summer and Capela would be a good bridge until he is ready. Powell is a solid backup and Kleber makes them a deep team. The Pelicans could have a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, and Capela. They would be able to bring CJ McCollum, Kleber, Powell, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins off the bench. This is a team that could make a run in the playoffs.
Why New Orleans does not do this deal: They might want a younger center than Capela and one that is there for more than one year. It does not seem like they want to pay Ingram and they should get the most that they can, but is this the best they can do? Kleber is hurt often and Powell is just an average backup. This move also puts them into the luxury tax this season and they have never paid it.
Why Dallas does this deal: They move all in to try and build a contender. They were close to winning the title last year and have added Thompson. This team does not have a lot of assets to make a major move, but they could buy low on Ingram much like they did with Kyrie Irving. Some of the players they are sending out are solid, but Ingram is young and has made an All-Star team. They would still have depth on the bench with P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes to bring off the bench.
Why Dallas does not do this deal: After trading for Washington and Gafford at last year's trade deadline, this team really fit well together and played very good, especially on the defensive end of the court. They had one of the best records in the league after the deadline and seem content to run it back this year with the addition of Thompson. Would Ingram fit on this team? He is a player that needs the ball in his hands, he is a below average defender (which has been a problem with Dallas), and he does not shoot a lot of threes. If you make this move, you almost certainly have to pay Ingram if you make this move because you are trading away good contracts and don't have any draft picks to move.
This deal is highly unlikely, but there is still going to be rumors surrounding Ingram and the Pelicans have a huge hole at center. The Hawks have a center to trade as well. In big trades in the NBA, there can be surprise teams that get involved, which is where Dallas comes in.