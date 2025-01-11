New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Cameron Johnson to Pacers, Hawks Add Obi Toppin To Rotation
It seems like it is only a matter of time before Cameron Johnson is traded. The Nets forward is averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He is also shooting 43.6 percent from deep this year on a staggering 7.5 attempts per game. While he isn't a flawless defender, he is more than solid enough on that end of the floor to complement his offense. However, he plays for a Brooklyn team that is clearly tanking and wants to offload valuable veteran talent in hopes of securing the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
One of the teams that is reportedly interested in Johnson's services is the Indiana Pacers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pacers have made their interest in Johnson known and discussions were had about a package of Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, one unprotected first-round pick and other assets. If Indiana sweetens the package, could the deal get done with a third team to take on more salary?
The Hawks could be that team. They have a need at backup power forward and could use a Johnson trade as an opportunity to fill that problem on their roster.
Given the needs of these respective teams, could a three-team deal come to fruition? Here is one possible framework for such a deal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Obi Toppin, Trendon Watford, 2025 2nd round pick (via Miami, from Indiana)
Indiana Pacers get: Cameron Johnson, Cody Zeller, Jalen Wilson, 2028 2nd round pick, (via Houston, from Atlanta) and 2030 2nd round pick (via Atlanta)
Brooklyn Nets get: Larry Nance Jr, Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, 2029 1st round pick (via Indiana), 2031 1st round pick (top-8 protected, via Indiana)
Why the Hawks would do this trade: Toppin has played well for the Pacers in spurts this year. After a slow start to the year, he's currently averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 55.3/35.5/84% shooting splits. He's been an improved defender and rebounder this year. Both of those skills would fit well with Atlanta, who's been one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA and could use another solid defender. The real benefit of this trade is for Atlanta to get a capable backup option for Jalen Johnson that can fill in for games that Johnson misses. They have lacked that all year, so Toppin's presence would be of great benefit. Watford is an intriguing flier on a wing who can score off the bench. The Hawks would also finally be able to resolve the Cody Zeller situation.
Why the Hawks would not do this trade: Both Toppin and Watford are currently injured. While neither injury is expected to keep them out for a long period of time, it is worth considering especially given that Atlanta has not been the healthiest team. Furthermore, losing Nance would be a difficult loss for Atlanta's culture and backup center rotation. They'd be losing Zeller in this deal and therefore would be down to only two viable centers.
Why the Pacers would do this trade: Johnson provides spacing around the duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam while also aligning with the offensively-tilted Pacers. He is capable of efficiently converting catch-and-shoot opportunities derived from Haliburton's playmaking into threes. The Pacers are currently 8th in 3P%, but adding a shooter like Johnson could supercharge that standing into the NBA's upper echelon. Zeller is an Indiana native who would likely welcome the chance to slot into Indiana's backup center rotation while Wilson is more wing depth for Indiana.
Why the Pacers would not do this trade: They are sending out two first-round picks for a very good role player. There's always a fair bit of risk involved in moves like this and Indiana has to use its draft capital very carefully. Johnson himself is also not the most durable player and is currently sidelined with an ankle sprain. If he is unable to find himself after the injury, that could turn into a major problem for Indiana.
Why the Nets would do this trade: Two-first round picks are the main sweetener in this deal while Mathurin is a young, 6'6 wing who can put up points. He offers little in terms of secondary skills, but Brooklyn can see exactly how much upside he has by having him take over some of the shots vacated by Johnson. Both of the veteran contracts they acquire in this move expire after this season and bring some veteran presence to a team that lacks it.
Why the Nets would not do this trade: They might be able to land a better prospect than Mathurin and his upside is fairly limited. There's no question he can be helpful to Brooklyn's offense, but he would struggle to fill Johnson's presence on defense.
