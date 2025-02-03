New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Claxton To The Lakers, Hawks Get Frontcourt Help
One of the most shocking trades in NBA history went down over the weekend. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks are sending superstar Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Utah is also included in the deal and they are receiving Jalen Hood Schifino and a pair of second-round picks.
To say that this came out of nowhere would be putting it nicely. This is one of the most shocking trades not just in NBA history, but all of sports. Doncic is set to become the face of the Lakers franchise while Davis will pair with Kyrie Irving and try to contend in the Western Conference.
It does not feel like the Lakers are done now though. They are losing one of the best defensive players in the NBA with Davis's departure and the Lakers could still use some shooting. There had been rumors this week about the Lakers being interested in numerous centers, with Brooklyn's Nic Claxton being among them.
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch leading up to Thursday's deadline. Players such as Clint Capela, Cody Zeller, Larry Nance Jr, and Bogdanovic have been mentioned as trade possibilities, but will the Hawks move any of them? The team announced last week that star forward Jalen Johnson is going to miss the rest of the season and that is something that could potentially alter their plans at the deadline. Bogdanovic has missed the last four games for the Hawks and has been listed as "Not With Team". Both Capela and Nance are expiring deals. It feels like the Hawks are going to make a move, but what would that look like.
There could be some multi team trade possibilites that the Hawks could latch themselves onto if the opportunity presented itself. Here is one possibility that could benefit all teams involved.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and 2025 2nd Round Pick (via LAL)
Lakers Receive: Nic Claxton
Nets Receive: Rui Hachimura, Larry Nance Jr, and swap rights to the Lakers 2031 1st Round Pick
Why the Hawks would do this trade: One of the biggest areas of need for the Hawks was depth at power forward and that was before Jalen Johnson suffered a season ending injury. Now that Johnson is hurt, the Hawks are playing De'Andre Hunter the majority of minutes at the position while he still comes off the bench while starting either Mouhamed Gueye or Dominick Barlow. Vanderbilt is a very good defender who could start for the Hawks while Johnson is injured and given that he has three more years on his contract after this season (two years +a player option), he could be the backup power forward that the Hawks need behind Johnson over the next couple of season. Having as many strong defenders around Trae Young is always a plus and when healthy, Vanderbilt is very good on that end.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vanderbilt has not played much this season due to injury and he is very limited on offense. Do the Hawks want to add a player under contract for at least two more seasons after this one who possibly can't stay healthy and is one-dimensional? They are not giving up much in terms of assets, but Nance has been useful this season and could be kept if the Hawks find a trade partner for Capela.
Why the Lakers do this trade: WIth Davis gone, it is no secret that the Lakers need as much frontcourt help as they can get and Claxton might be the ideal target. He is a low-usage player on offense who would benefit from having Doncic and James run the offense (who wouldn't?) and would give them a very good presence on defense. He is under contract for three more years after this one, giving them a young piece at the position for years to come.
Why the Lakers Don't Do This Trade: While Claxton was one of the best defenders in the NBA last season, he has been slightly worse this season. If Claxton returns to his 2023-2024 form, then this is a steal, but if not, his lengthy contract might not be worth it. Still, the Lakers are without much help at the position and Claxton would still be a huge upgrade. Brooklyn is also going to have a high price on Claxton, will the Lakers cough up the 2031 pick to get him? They will almost certainly have to.
Why the Nets Do This Trade: They are adding to their big set of assets with the 2031 pick from the Lakers. That would be the main reason. Nance is an expiring deal, while Hachimura is a low-cost player for your team for the next couple of years. The Nets are tanking this year and next to get in the best draft position as possible. Claxton could get them more assets for the future to help with the rebuild.
Why the Nets Don't Do This Trade: Is one 1st round pick enough for the Nets to give up Claxton? Would they want a young player like Austin Reaves or Dalton Knecht from the Lakers? Los Angeles has been unwilling to trade Reaves in the past, but could they be open to it now with this new team? Brooklyn might be wanting more than just one first round pick for Claxton and I would not blame them if they did.
There is no doubt that all three of these teams are going to be working the phones trying to improve their team and move different players/assets. This has been a crazy trade deadline week already and could get even crazier.
