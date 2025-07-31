New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox to Chicago, Coby White to San Antonio
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Spurs made a huge midseason trade for star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but due to Victor Wembanyama having to miss the rest of the season with an injury, the Spurs missed the playoffs again. They hit it big in the draft lottery yet again, though, when they moved all the way up to the second pick and got an elite prospect, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Now, the Spurs who have Fox (who is up for an extension), last year's rookie of the year Stephon Castle, and Harper. How will these guys co-exist? Could Fox be the odd man out at some point so the Spurs can grow their young core together? Maybe they just wait until Harper is ready to take the reins, or they try to cash in on Fox's value now.
Chicago has not done much this offseason aside from trading Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro. They have not re-signed Josh Giddey yet and have a lot of players on expiring contracts heading into the season, including Coby White. Are the Bulls going to look to deal any of those players or keep them around and maintain cap flexibility for next season? It is hard to have faith in anything the Bulls' front office is doing, as there does not seem to be much of a plan. Chicago seems perfectly content to be in the middle, as they are never truly bad enough to get high draft odds, but not good enough to make the playoffs.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls Receive: De'Aaron Fox, Kobe Bufkin, and a top-eight protected 2029 first round pick (via ATL)
Spurs Receive: Kevin Huerter, Coby White, and a top ten protected 2027 1st round pick
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta moves Kobe Bufkin and a protected first for a proven backup guard who can operate as a ball handler and defensive option for Atlanta. Dosunmu can play alongside Trae Young or Dyson Daniels and be a strong point of attack defender. Dosunmu can fill the need that the Hawks were hoping Bufkin would do when they drafted him. He is a career 36.1% shooter from three as well. He would strengthen the Hawks' bench immediately. The ability to have Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Dosunmu as primary defensive options gives the Hawks lots of versatility on that end of the floor.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Dosunmu has battled injuries as well and is one the last year of his contract, meaning the Hawks would likely have to pay him a good-sized contract. Atlanta had hoped Bufkin could play the role that Dosunmu does, and may just bet that he can stay healthy instead of trading him and a first to Chicago. While he has had good years shooting the ball, he was only 32.1% from three last season.
Why the Bulls do this trade: They move White and get a good player who does not fit with the Spurs current timeline. It would be an upgrade in talent and it does not come at a prohibitive cost, which seems like the kind of trade that the Bulls would make. Taking a flier on Bufkin is not a bad idea, as he has two-way upside if he can stay healthy.
Why the Bulls don't do this trade: Does Fox fit with Giddey? Maybe this trade is a signal that the Bulls won't bring back Giddey, but if they do, I don't know how those two players fit together. How does the team plan to put talent around Fox? He is a talent upgrade, but this roster is still far away from being a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Spurs do this trade: They move Fox to build a team that makes more sense around Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper. Harper can move into the starting role, and White could be the lead guard off the bench. White is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 20.4 PPG on 45/37/90 shooting splits. He could operate off and on the ball and give the Spurs a scoring threat at guard that they have lacked. The Spurs need shooting, and both White and Huerter provide that, and getting another first-round pick is not a bad deal either.
Why the Spurs don't do this trade: Do they want to give White a contract extension and what does that look like? Are they really willing to move Fox already after making the big trade for him? Huerter did not have a good season for the Kings/Bulls and has not been able to look like the player he was in Atlanta. A better package might be out there for Fox.