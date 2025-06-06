New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends DeRozan to Miami, Hawks Add Wing Depth, Kings Get Duncan Robinson
After getting flattened by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat seem like a team that needs to make notable changes ahead of the 2025-26 season. They have an All-Star level point guard in Tyler Herro, big man Bam Adebayo is one of the most versatile defenders in basketball and rookie center Ke'el Ware had a great rookie season for Miami. However, trading away Jimmy Butler at the deadline changed the identity of the team and they lacked another scorer opposite Herro for the rest of the season. The Heat also don't have a lot of ways to pursue upgrades - they just have their first-round picks for the foreseeable future with the exception of their 2027 first-rounder. While they could go all-in for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, that would probably leave their roster extremely thin and short-handed next year.
The more prudent thing would be for the Heat to add another scorer at a relatively reasonable price. One of the more affordable options for them is Kings forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is owed a $24.7 million dollar salary next season and the Kings may be looking to move on from him given that there have been rumors about the likelihood of franchise star Domantas Sabonis getting traded. Sacramento already parted ways with De'Aaron Fox at the deadline, sending him to San Antonio, and proceeded to get flattened by the Mavericks in the play-in tournament. It seems like another rebuild is on the horizon for the Kings and trading DeRozan could help them start it.
The Hawks have a ton of financial flexibility this summer, which they can use to address their needs at interior defense, front court depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could also look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance. Therefore, they could be the perfect third team for any deal that sends DeRozan to Miami.
Given the needs of all three teams, what would a trade between them look like? Here is one possible framework for a deal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jaime Jaquez Jr, 2026 2nd round pick (via CHA, from SAC)
Sacramento Kings Receive: Duncan Robinson, Kobe Bufkin, 2029 1st round pick swap (via MIA)
Miami Heat Receive: DeMar DeRozan, 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: Jaquez took a step back from his rookie season, where he made the All-Rookie First Team, in 2024-25. As a rookie, he earned extensive playing time as part of Miami's rotation due to his excellent cutting and ability to shoulder scoring responsibilities. His shooting from deep remains a work in progress (career 31.8% shooter from deep), but he took small steps forward as a rebounder (11.7% TRB% up from 7.6% as a rookie) and upped his STL% to 2.2%, indicating some defensive growth. He struggled with injuries throughout the second half of his rookie season and for much of his sophomore season, so it's possible that those might have held him back. Even so, the Hawks could be getting a rotation player for a pretty negligible price who is at his best as an off-ball player. If he works out, Jaquez could be a younger version of what Caris LeVert gave the Hawks last season.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: Jaquez's drop in play from his rookie season to his sophomore season is worrying and it may be hard for him to get minutes if the team brings back Caris LeVert. Furthermore, they are selling very low on Kobe Bufkin, who has shown exciting defensive flashes in the few minutes he's been able to play for the Hawks.
Why the Kings would do this deal: Robinson isn't the most consistent shooter, but he had a great shooting season in 2024-25 for Miami. He canned 39.3% of his 6.5 attempts from deep last year and earned his keep as one of Miami's most consistent players last year. Considering that the Kings lost Kevin Huerter, who was a helpful part of their success in 2022-23, Robinson could fill a similar role for a Sacramento team that finished 19th in 3P% last year. He is also an expiring contract, so he could be flipped at the deadline for a team desperate for cap space if the move doesn't work out.
Why the Kings wouldn't do this deal: Robinson is coming off his second straight back injury, he's 31 years old and he doesn't offer much if his shot isn't falling. He can survive on defense at times due to his size, but he's a terrible rebounder and doesn't offer much as a playmaker. Robinson has been better as a passer over his last two seasons, rising to an AST% of 15.1% in 2023-24 from a previous AST% of 9.7%, but it's not a significant enough improvement to change his offensive role from anything more than a floor-spacer. The Kings need to add more defenders and Robinson is not that.
Why the Heat would do this deal: Last season, DeRozan posted 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 47.7/32.8/85.7 shooting splits. The efficiency could be better, but he shot 49% on midrange attempts (85th percentile last season) and he's an excellent option in the clutch. Furthermore, he's very durable despite his age, playing in 77 games this past season and continuing a four-year streak of playing 74+ games. Considering that the Heat placed a ton of offensive responsibilites on Tyler Herro's plate last season, it might help to have an experienced scorer like DeRozan slide in as a secondary option who can even act as the primary scorer on nights where he's on a hot streak. The Heat don't have a ton of assets to work with, but DeRozan is one of the easiest to acquire and they wouldn't be entirely losing a first-round pick in this move. If they want to improve their regular season floor, there aren't a lot of players with a better track record of being able to do that than DeRozan.
Why the Heat would not do this deal: DeRozan isn't a great defender and operates in many of the same areas that Herro and Adebayo do. Furthermore, he just isn't a floor spacer. He hasn't shot above 33% from deep for the past three seasons and Miami's spacing already struggles at times because Herro is the only high-volume shooter from deep in the lineup. Even at this reduced cost, it's possible that the deal ends up amounting to nothing for the Heat.
More Atlanta Hawks News:
New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Idea Sends Giannis to Pistons, Ausar + Duren to Bucks, Hawks Add Depth
Bill Simmons Discusses Wild Quin Snyder-Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks Trade Suggestion On Latest Pod
2025 NBA Draft Profile- How does Colorado State's Nique Clifford Fit With Atlanta?
Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA Draft Profile- How Would Washington State Guard Cedric Coward Fit With The Hawks?