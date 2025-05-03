New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to Houston, Hawks Add Depth, and Milwaukee Starts Rebuild
For some teams, the NBA Offseason is here. The NBA landscape is forever changing and there is expected to be more movement this offseason, including two potential game changing players becoming available on the trade market.
While not official, it sure seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee are heading for a split. The Bucks were beaten in five games by the Indiana Pacers, have no control over their draft picks for the rest of the decade, and are an aging team. While it would hurt to trade away a perennial MVP candidate who won a championship for them just a few years ago, it might be the best way for Milwaukee to rebuild. Giannis will bring in a large haul of both players and draft picks in any deal and the Bucks will have no shortage of options about where to send him.
While the Rockets are still alive in the postseason, they feel like a team that might be ready to make a big move this summer and accelerate the process, unless they make a surprise run to the NBA Finals. The Rockets have as many assets as any team not named Oklahoma City and could make a big swing if a player like Antetokounmpo is made available this summer.
While not on the same level, Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching too. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try and attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five.
What about a trade between the three teams that could make sense?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks receive: Bobby Portis, 2026 2nd round pick (via Houston), and a 2028 2nd Round Pick (via Houston)
Houston receive: Giannis Antetoukounmpo, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, and a 2025 2nd Round Pick (Via Milwaukee, courtesy of Detroit)
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Fred VanVleet, Jock Landale, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Unprotected 2025 1st round pick (via Phoenix), 2027 Unprotected 1st Round Pick (Via Phoenix), Unprotected 2028 1st Round Pick, and a 2031 Pick Swap (Via Houston)
Why the Hawks do this: If Atlanta does not trade Young and rolls with their starting five of Young, Daniels, Risacher, Johnson, and Okongwu, they are going to need to fill out their bench. Portis has flaws but would give the Hawks a backup big man who can stretch the floor and rebound. They can afford to move on from Bufkin, who has not been able to stay on the court and while Krejci has come a long way in his time in Atlanta, but is he a playoff rotation player?
Why the Hawks would not do this: While Bufkin has battled injuries in his first two seasons, he still has talent and comes at a cheap cost. Krejci is a good developmental success story and is also on a great contract. Portis is on an expiring contract and Atlanta may not want to move two young guards for potentially just one year of Portis, who is far from a perfect player and has defensive limitations
Why the Rockets do this: They want to go all in on one of the premier players in the NBA, while still keeping players like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson on the roster. Even though this is a massive cost, Giannis makes this team an NBA Finals contender while not totally depleting their assets.
Why the Rockets don't do this: If Houston beats Golden State in tomorrow's game seven and advances to the Western Conference Semifinals, they are still alive in the playoff chase and could get even further. If that is the case, do they want to break up their core? It could largely depend on the extent of their playoff run.
Why Milwaukee does this: This is a solid blend of talent and picks for Giannis. Milwaukee can have Sheppard and Eason as part of their long term future, while they have draft picks that could be very good if Phoenix continues their descent.
Why Milwaukee does not do this: Is this enough for Giannis? Picks wise maybe, but I could see Milwaukee wanting Jalen Green, Sengun, or Thompson in the deal, even if Houston is reluctant to inlcude them. This package is a nice return, but Sheppard is an unknown, and neither VanVleet or Landale are fits long term.
Is this trade likely? Probably not, but it is not hard to see the reasons all three teams should consider this.
Additional Links
New Report Links Multiple Candidates to Atlanta Hawks Open Front Office Position, Including Multiple Former GM's
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis To New Orleans, Zion to Milwaukee, And Atlanta Adds Depth
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to OKC, Hawks Upgrade Spacing With Proven Shooter