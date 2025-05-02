New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis To New Orleans, Zion to Milwaukee, And Atlanta Adds Depth
For some teams, the NBA Offseason is here. The NBA landscape is forever changing and there is expected to be more movement this offseason, including two potential game changing players becoming available on the trade market.
While not official, it sure seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee are heading for a split. The Bucks were beaten in five games by the Indiana Pacers, have no control over their draft picks for the rest of the decade, and are an aging team. While it would hurt to trade away a perennial MVP candidate who won a championship for them just a few years ago, it might be the best way for Milwaukee to rebuild. Giannis will bring in a large haul of both players and draft picks in any deal and the Bucks will have no shortage of options about where to send him.
New Orleans is going to be another interesting team to watch. They are under new leadership in the front offive and after the Dejounte Murray deal went so poorly, as well as more team injuries, they are in need of a new direction and it may not include Zion Williamson. Williamson played well in the final months of the season after missing more time, but given where the roster is and the chance that New Orleans could have a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, it could make sense for both parties to want a fresh start.
While not on the same level, Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching too. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason.
What about a three team deal that gets something each of these three teams want?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks receive: Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Giannis Antetoukounmpo, 2027 2nd round pick (via Cleveland), and a 2029 2nd round pick (via Cleveland)
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Zion Williamson, Kobe Bufkin, Kelly Olynyk, 2026 1st round pick (via Indiana), a 2028 Unprotected 1st-round pick, and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick
Why the Hawks do this: Bufkin is young and talented, but he has not played because of injuries for two seasons and Atlanta may not have time to wait on him to develop into a quality role player. Alvarado is one of the best backup point guards in the league and is from Georgia Tech, giving him an opportunity to come back to Atlanta. The Hawks would have their backup point guard who is a good two-way player. He is also on a great contract.
Why the Hawks don't do this: They want to see Bufkin develop and still believe in his talent instead of bringing in Alvarado.
Why the Bucks do this: They get back an exciting young player in Williamson, who is an All-NBA level player when healthy. He is still young enough to help the Bucks compete right away while adding premium draft capital. Because the Bucks don't control their own picks, they could try and trade for a player like Zion so they can keep winning. Olynyk is quality depth and Bufkin could be something if he can stay healthy.
Why the Bucks don't do this: While ultra talented, there is a reason Zion could potentially be traded. He is often unavailable and if that is the case for Milwaukee, that hurts them in the future and the present. Bufkin has not shown he can stay healthy yet either. Is this enough draft capital for the Bucks?
Why the Pelicans do this: They upgrade the roster in a major way with Giannis instead of Zion and they have the talent to win right away. They still have Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, could land a top four pick in the draft (Cooper Flagg?), Yves Missi was a promising rookie, and at some point, Dejounte Murray will be healthy. While the Western Conference is tough, the thing that has hurt New Orleans is Zion's availability and Giannis is a reliable player when it comes to that. This is a playoff team.
Why the Pelicans don't do this: They would rather go into a full rebuild rather than trade for a win now player. Is there a No. 2 player on this roster that could help lift this team to a championship? That is debatable, even if the Pelicans won the lottery and got Cooper Flagg. They still need more pieces, but they have the trade assests to build the roster.
Is this trade likely? Probably not, but it is not hard to see the reasons all three teams should consider this. Atlanta builds good depth, New Orleans gets a new superstar, while the Bucks get one of the NBA's best talent's (when healthy), as well as draft capital.
Additional Links
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to OKC, Hawks Upgrade Spacing With Proven Shooter
NBA Awards: Atlanta Hawks Shooting Guard Dyson Daniels Wins 2024-25 Most Improved Player
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks Upgrade Rotation