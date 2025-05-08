New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Joel Embiid to the Lakers, 76ers and Hawks Add Depth
The offseason is here for 22 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals have begun and there are only eight teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. The Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles looked like they had a trade for Hornets center Mark Williams, but was rescinded due to a physical. You can bet that the Lakers are going to be looking for a huge upgrade at the center position, but a big question will be if it will cost them star guard Austin Reaves in the process. Will the Lakers take a huge swing at center and look for a star or just someone who fills in the lineup and fits with Luka and LeBron?
The 76ers are in one of the most interesting positions in the NBA. They have plenty of draft capital, including a potential top six pick in the upcoming draft, young talent like Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and potentially Quentin Grimes (restricted free agent this offseason), but they ran into their worst nightmare this season. Both Joel Embiid and Paul George are on massive contracts and were hurt for most of the year and in Embiid's case, there is a question of how healthy he is going to be going forward. While the 76ers have young talent and picks, they are not going to go far if either one of Embiid or George can't stay healthy. If Philadelphia could, would they get off the contract of the former league MVP?
As unlikely as a I think it probably is, how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other team should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta receives: Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt
76ers receive: Terance Mann, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, A 2030 pick swap (via LAL), and a 2031 top-ten protected 1st round pick (via LAL)
Lakers receive: Joel Embiid and Georges Niang
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get more front-court depth, which is needed. Niang helped the Hawks when they needed it, but his defense was a big problem. They upgrade that with Finney-Smith and while Vanderbilt is not a reliable offensive player, he does provide more defensive versatility for Atlanta. This would make the Hawks' bench better, which might be the biggest priority for them this offseason. Finney-Smith is an expiring deal and the Hawks stay under the tax for this season.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Atlanta did trade for Mann at the deadline and may value him and Niang both. Vanderbilt can be a problem for a team on offense and has three more years left on his deal. The Hawks may not want him around long term, especially if they think Mouhamed Gueye is ready for the backup four role.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They are swinging for the fences with LeBron James' career nearly over. Taking on Embiid and his contract is super risky, but the risk does lessen with Doncic on the team and he will still be the Lakers star even when Embiid's contract is up. They get to keep Reaves and Hachimura in the deal and they can put protections on the picks. If Embiid returns to anywhere close to the level he was playing at, pairing him with Doncic and James make the Lakers championship contenders, especially surrounded by Reaves and Hachimura. Niang can fill a role on the bench and is on an expiring contract.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: I mean, it is pretty obvious. Embiid is a major health risk and giving up any assets for him and his massive contract could hurt the Lakers franchise, even with Doncic for the foreseeable future. What if Embiid never gets healthy and the Lakers are stuck with his contract on the books? It would be hard to get out of and even if the picks are protected, they are still draft assets that the Lakers could trade for a healthy body. Embiid's health makes this move very unlikely?
Why the 76ers do this: It would purely be to get off the contract. Embiid is among the league's best when healthy, but he is not available and if they get the chance, Philly may jump at the chance to move him. They can add to their collection of draft assets while still having Maxey, McCain, George, and maybe Grimes, along with a potential top draft pick (Cooper Flagg?). They would still have a chance to be competitive while clearing themselves of the contract. Vincent and Kleber on expiring deals, while Knecht gives them another young player on the roster. Mann provides them with a veteran on the bench. They could waive Milton and get closer to the roster.
Why the 76ers don't do this trade: Does Daryl Morey want to admit a mistake and move Embiid? Even if they can find a team that is willing to trade for him, does Morey want too? The 76ers would obviously be better if Embiid is healthy, but that is the unknown. If they trade him and he gets healthy and wins a title with the Lakers, it would be a bad look for Morey and one he may not want to risk. None of the players he would get back are game changing and even the picks are protected. Still, if he does look to move Embiid, this is likely the kind of package he would get back.
Let me reiterate that I think this trade is very unlikely and Embiid likely stays in Philly. Still, the Lakers could find it tempting with James near the end of his career and with most big trades being a three-team deal now, Atlanta may try and find pieces to make their team better around their young roster.
