New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jonathan Isaac to Miami, Orlando Lands Andrew Wiggins
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. What kind of upgrades are out there?
Miami feels like they are at a crossroads. After trading Jimmy Butler, it feels like the Heat needs to retool its roster and make big changes, whether that is trying to add another superstar or rebuilding. Seeing as how Miami has never preferred to blow things up, where could Miami look to find another star player? If not a star player, could they look to make their team deeper and better on the defensive end?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jaime Jaquez Jr
Magic Receive: Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larsson
Heat Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, Jett Howard, A 2028 2nd round pick (via ORL), a 2029 2nd round pick (via ORL), a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ORL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Jaquez had a really good rookie season, but dropped off significantly last year. If the Hawks can find a way to get him back to his rookie season form and on an upward trajectory, this could be a great depth piece for their frontcourt and a good player to round out their roster and get it to 15. Jaquez is a good passer and rebounder and could even take on some light playmaking responsibilities in certain lineups.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Jaquez's falloff last season was notable and he might not be an NBA Level rotation player. The Hawks have prioritized shooting this offseason and that is not a notable skill of his. While they are not giving anything up for him, Atlanta may want to find a player who fits their roster a little bit better.
Why the Magic do this trade: They could use another offensive threat and have the depth to make this move. Wiggins had a really strong close to the season once he started playing for the Heat and has been a really strong three-point shooter over the past several seasons. Desmond Bane is going to give their offense a huge lift in terms of shooting, but he alone cannot bring it up into being one of the best in the NBA. Wiggins would do that.
Why the Magic don't do this trade: Where does Wiggins fit in? Does he start and if he does, who is he starting over? Is he really going to come off the bench? While Isaac is unreliable from a health standpoint, he is important to their defensive identity. Bitadze is one of the best backup centers in the league as well. While this move may not make them much worse, how much better are they really after this deal?
Why the Heat do this trade: They upgrade their frontcourt depth and get one of the best per-minute defenders in the NBA. While the Heat were not a bad defensive team last season, they could use upgrades on that end of the floor. They can replace Wiggins with Norman Powell and hope that their offense can grow and be more competent, especially in the halfcourt. Bitadze would be good insurance in case Kel'el Ware
Why the Heat don't do this trade: Isaac has an injury history and Wiggins was very good for them, especially on offense, after the Jimmy Butler trade. Bitadze is good, not great and Jett Howard has not shown any signs of being able to be an NBA rotation player. This feels like it might be a neutral trade that does not upgrade the Heat enough.