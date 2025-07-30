New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jonathan Kuminga to Brooklyn, Golden State Lands Nic Claxton
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Golden State has been one of the quietest teams in the NBA this offseason, not doing much to add to their team. There has been a lot of talk around the Jonathan Kuminga situation, as he is a restricted free agent. The problem for Kuminga and the Warriors is that no teams in the NBA besides the Nets have actual cap space. When will this situation get resolved, and if the Warriors do end up doing a sign and trade with Kuminga, what will the return be?
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but if an opportunity to add a young talent like Kuminga presents itself at a good cost? They are one of the only teams in the NBA that have actual cap space and an opportunity to let Kuminga grow.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Buddy Hield
Warriors Receive: Nic Claxton, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, and an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (from BKN, via NYK)
Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign and trade, three-year $56 million deal) and Moses Moody
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta has prioritized shooting this offseason and Hield makes them arguably the top shooting team in the NBA. Hield is a career 39.7% career three-point shooter and would give the Hawks ample spacing on offense. Bufkin has not done enough in his first three seasons (a lot due to injury) and with the Hawks looking to compete in the Eastern Conference, they may not want to wait on Bufkin to be an impact player.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: While Hield is an elite three-point shooter, he would join Kennard and Houstan as elite shooters who are poor defenders. How many of those guys do the Hawks want on the roster? Bufkin at least has upside as a defender, and Krejci has size. Hield normally starts out well at new stops, but fizzles out due to his inability to defend at a competent level.
Why the Warriors do this trade: This feels like the kind of trade that is satisfactory for Golden State. They get a player who fills a huge need and helps them immediately (Claxton), they get a 1st round pick, and they get two young players to help their rotation. Claxton is the kind of player they need at center, and if he can rediscover his form from a couple of years ago, the Warriors might be the top defensive team in the NBA.
Why the Warriors don't do this trade: Claxton is overpaid if he can't get back to playing at a defensive player of the year level. The Knicks pick is not likely to be a high pick and neither Bufkin nor Krejci have proven to be NBA caliber rotation players yet. This could be the Warriors last big move to make in the Curry era, is it good enough to win a title?
Why the Nets do this trade: They get two talented young players to add to their roster. Claxton does not fit with their timeline and could fetch a solid return in a trade, giving room for Day'Ron Sharpe to take over as the starter and see what he can do as the full time guy. Surrounding the five rookies they drafted with talented guys like Michael Porter Jr, Kuminga, and Moody is not a bad plan, as Brooklyn does not have their own pick in 2027 and needs to be able to start winning.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: What if Kuminga is already tapped out and there is not a higher ceiling? Moody has not proven to be much more than a high-level shooter and the Nets may not want to trade one of their first round picks they acquired from the Knicks.