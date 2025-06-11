New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends KD To Milwaukee To Team Up With Giannis, Hawks Add Depth
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Phoenix is in perhaps the bleakest situation in the entire NBA. They do not control their own draft picks for the rest of the decade, they are in the dreaded second apron and have little means to improve, and are stuck with the Bradley Beal contract, which has a no-trade clause. It seems like the only way that the Suns can improve their team is if they decide to trade one or both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, with Durant being the far more likely option. What kind of return would Durant get the Suns given his age and injury history? It is one of the more fascinating questions in the NBA.
Ever since Milwaukee's season ended with another first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, there has been non-stop speculation about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded. While he had not requested a trade (and still hasn't), it seemed like his time there had come to an end, due to the Damian Lillard injury and the Bucks lack of young players and picks to make a trade. Now, there is speculation that Antetokounmpo will stay.
If Giannis decides to stay, he will undoubtedly want to see the team make moves to re-tool the roster and have him win another championship. Could the Bucks get in the middle of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes in that case? It might seem far fetched and I only think this hypothetical trade becomes possible if Durant tries to force his way to Milwaukee, but if Giannis indeed stays, he might find that teaming up with Antetokounmpo gives him a good chance at winning a title in a weak Eastern Conference.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen
Bucks Receive: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Georges Niang, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Suns Receive: Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Terance Mann, Pat Connaughton, a 2025 first round pick (via ATL, No. 22 overall), and an unprotected 2031 first round pick (via MIL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They upgrade their bench and don't give up any core pieces. Portis is an all-around upgrade on Niang and Allen gives the Hawks much needed shooting off the bench. They get off of the Mann contract, which had three years left on it and while they are out one first round pick, they are a deeper team and have good pieces around Trae Young.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They would rather keep their first round pick and add a young talent to the roster. While Portis and Allen are upgrades over Niang and Mann, by how much? Is it worth the 22nd pick, especially when Portis is on an expiring deal. Portis and Allen can be targeted on defense.
Why the Bucks do this trade: This is easy for the Bucks. They pair Giannis with an elite talent like Durant and gear up for one more run at the Finals. While taking on Beal's contract and giving up their only tradeable first-round pick is risky, it is worth it to team Durant and Giannis together in what looks to be a weak Eastern Conference. They move off of Lillard and Kuzma's deal and are still under the first apron and luxury tax.
Why the Bucks don't do this deal: They don't want Beal and his no-trade clause and don't want to give up their 2031 pick to get a 37 year old Durant. While Durant and Giannis would be a great duo, the rest of the roster would still be a question mark. Who is the point guard? What about center? They would still have holes to fill.
Why the Suns do this deal: This might seem like a light return for Durant, but this could be beneficial for the Suns in terms of shedding salary and getting off arguably the worst contract in the NBA. The 2031 pick could be valuable to use in a trade to find upgrades to the roster, assuming they don't want to keep it. This would be about future financial freedom and getting one of the most valuable future picks in the NBA.
Why the Suns don't do this deal: Lillard is unlikely to play this year and the big hole on the roster, center, is still unsolved. This team would be much worse than last season.
Again, I only think this becomes a possibility if Durant forces his way to Phoenix and there has been no credible reporting to suggest that is a possibility. Still, Milwaukee is going to be desperate to make a move if Giannis commits to stay and they should explore this possibility.