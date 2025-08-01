New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LaMelo Ball to Brooklyn, Nic Claxton and Draft Picks To Charlotte
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Charlotte has had an underrated offseason. Sure, they have not made any big time moves to try and propel themselves to the top of the East, but the franchise seems to have a direction and are piling up assets in their rebuilding phase. One name that has been speculated about as the next big star to be traded is LaMelo Ball. There is no denying Ball's talent, but his inability to stay on the court and his poor defense have led to questions about whether Ball is a high-level winning player in the NBA and if Charlotte should look to move him and build around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. It is not as far-fetched as you may think for the Hornets to make this move, but what is Ball's trade value around the league? That is an interesting question.
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but if an opportunity to add a young talent like Ball comes around, should they do it?
Let's play some 3-D chess for a second.
Brooklyn has been a team that has been mentioned as a team that is interested in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo and while they are not the only ones, the Nets are one of only a few teams that has the kind of draft capital that Milwaukee might be interested in. However, what kind of star players are on the Nets that would interest Antetokounmpo? Brooklyn might need to make a precursor trade before getting serious about acquiring Giannis.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jalen Wilson
Nets Recieve: LaMelo Ball and Grant Williams
Hornets Receive: Nic Claxton, an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (from BKN, via NYK), an unprotected 2028 1st round pick (via BKN), and an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (from BKN, via NYK)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a cheap player who can fill out their roster. Wilson played in 79 games for the Nets last season and averaged 9.5 PPG and 3.4 RPG in 25.7 MPG. He is a young player worth taking a flier on to fill out the roster, and if it does not work out, he is on an expiring contract heading into his third season, and all it costs is a 2030 second-round pick.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They prefer other targets for their last two roster spots. Wilson is not exceptional at any one thing right now and the Hawks may not want to spend time developing him, opting for a veteran player instead.
Why the Nets do this deal: They get a young star (when healthy) and this move theoretically makes them a more attractive free agent or trade destination for other star players. Ball could be the lead guard while young point guards such as Egor Demin and Nolan Traore can develop as depth pieces. They also shed Claxton's salary and give Day'Ron Sharpe a chance to start (he might be better than Claxton). This is an upside play for a team that needs to start winning after this year.
Why the Nets don't do this deal: Would trading for a high-usage point guard after just drafting two guards make sense? Ball also misses a lot of time and is a polarizing player. He might not be worth the high price.
Why the Hornets do this trade: They finally get a reliable center and potentially valuable draft picks to continue building their roster around Brandon Miller and Kon Kneuppel. Trading Ball won't be easy for a franchise that has not had many potential young star players, but it might be the best move.
Why the Hornets don't do this trade: They give away the best player in the trade and if Claxton can't rediscover his form from a couple of years ago when he was a defensive player of the year candidate, he is going to be overpaid on his current contract. Will the Knicks picks turn out to be good draft picks or in the 20's?