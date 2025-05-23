New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Michael Porter Jr to Chicago, Nuggets and Hawks Build Depth
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference finals have arrived and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and Chicago Bulls are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Denver is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. After firing former head coach Michael Malone and former GM Calvin Booth, Denver made it farther than anyone thought and took Oklahoma City to seven games, but it is clear this team does not have enough depth around Nikola Jokic. They are limited in the assets they can give up, but they have two first-round picks, and Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr helped them win a title two years ago, but he might be moved to try and get more pieces. With his contract, injury history, and poor defensive play, who will trade for him? Denver may have to attach an asset to go along with him
Chicago remains stuck in the middle. They are good enough to make the NBA Play-In Tournament but are not true contenders. While they have resisted doing it for years, it might be time for Chicago to tank and find the right pieces to go forward with. They have a lot of expiring and movable contracts that teams could want to fill depth on their team.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu and Peyton Watson
Nuggets Receive: Kevin Huerter, Terance Mann, Lonzo Ball, Jalen Smith, Dalen Terry, 2027 2nd round pick (from Atlanta, via CLE), 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Bulls Receive: Michael Porter Jr, Zeke Nnaji, Dario Saric, Kobe Bufkin, Julian Strawther, a 2025 1st round pick (via ATL, No. 22 overall), and a 2031 unprotected 1st round pick
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add some important bench pieces to their bench. Dosunmu is a proven backup guard who can operate as a ball handler and defensive option for Atlanta. Dosunmu can play alongside Trae Young or Dyson Daniels and be a strong point of attack defender. Dosunmu can fill the need that the Hawks were hoping Bufkin would do when they drafted him. He is a career 36.1% shooter from three as well. He would strengthen the Hawks bench immediately. Watson was inconsistent with Denver, but showed flashes. Even if he does not fit long-term, he is in the last year of his deal and Atlanta is not attached to him.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They don't like the fits of either player on the team and don't want to give up a late first to get Dosunmu.
Why the Nuggets do this trade: They add legitimate depth around Jokic, Murray and Gordon. While none of the players in the deal are as good as MPJ, they give them better options to bring off the bench. None of them are long term commitments. The second rounders they get from Atlanta could be used to move in a deal for another rotation level player.
Why the Nuggets don't do this trade: Because none of those players is as good as Porter Jr (at his best) and they each have concerns. Ball obviously has injury concerns and can't play heavy minutes. Huerter is inconsistent on both ends and has not been the promising young player he showed he was in Atlanta, and Mann is inconsistent on both ends. Is it worth giving up your best draft asset left for a lot of role players? Denver may decide the answer is no.
Why the Bulls do this trade: They get a valuable draft asset in Denver's 2031 pick, a first round pick for Dosunmu, and Michael Porter Jr. They turn a lot of expiring deals into Porter Jr and draft picks, which could benefit them in the future. They still have to decide what to do with Coby White Nikola Vucevic, and Josh Giddey, but they start to form a direction towards rebuilding their team.
Why the Bulls don't do this trade: They like the role players they have and think they can get more for them at the deadline if things go poorly. Porter has always been talented, but might not be the right guy for them to add to their team in a rebuild.