New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Michael Porter Jr to Miami, Hawks Add Young Pieces
The offseason is here for 28 teams in the NBA. The NBA finals have arrived and there are only two teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
This is going to be an interesting offseason for Miami. They of course traded Jimmy Butler during the season and now have Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herr, and a host of intriguing young players and picks. Will they try to make a big move to add to their roster? There have been rumors about the Heat trying to make a trade for Kevin Durant, but what if they can't get him? There are other options out there for the Heat and this is a franchise that does not like to tank. Expect the Heat to be very involved for different players.
Denver is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. After firing former head coach Michael Malone and former GM Calvin Booth, Denver made it farther than anyone thought and took Oklahoma City to seven games, but it is clear this team does not have enough depth around Nikola Jokic. They are limited in the assets they can give up, but they have two first-round picks, and Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr helped them win a title two years ago, but he might be moved to try and get more pieces. With his contract, injury history, and poor defensive play, who will trade for him? Denver may have to attach an asset to go along with him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Peyton Watson and Jaime Jaquez Jr
Nuggets Receive: Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic
Heat Receive: Michael Porter Jr and Dominick Barlow
Why the Hawks do this trade: For the price of Barlow and some seconds, they get two intriguing young players to add to their bench. The Hawks are a young team with a lot of talent and they would add to that core. A starting five of Young, Daniels, Risacher, Johnson, and Okongwu, plus a bench unit of Caris LeVert (if he is brought back), Georges Niang, Terance Mann, Kobe Bufkin, Watson, Jaquez Jr, and two first round picks is a solid young core to build around.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Atlanta may opt to add more veteran pieces around their team instead of adding two younger players. Jaquez was very good in his rookie season, but had a troubling sophomore season that leaves some doubt about how good he can be. Watson had some ups and downs as a bench player for the Nuggets and the Hawks may want to add more established pieces instead
Why the Heat do this trade: If Miami can't land a big piece this summer, why not trade for Porter Jr, who could add to their offense at a low cost? Porter Jr is one of the best shooters in the NBA and the Heat could use more firepower on that end of the court. Wiggins is an expiring deal and neither Jovic or Jaquez has proven they should be part of the core around Adebayo and Herro. They still have picks to trade in another deal to add to this team.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: Does adding Porter Jr really move the needle for the Heat? This team is still likely just a mid-tier team, even in a weak Eastern Conference. They would likely just rather hang onto Wiggins and their young guys than take on Porter Jr and his contract.
Why the Nuggets do this trade: They turn Porter Jr into two players and get a little deeper. They also get off of his long-term contract and Wiggins is an expiring deal. It does not cost them any of their future picks either and the future flexibility would be great for this team while still being a championship contender.
Why the Nuggets don't do this trade: Porter Jr is probably better than Wiggins and Jovic has not proven he can stay healthy and be a real part of a rotation.