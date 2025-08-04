New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Michael Porter Jr to Milwaukee, Kyle Kuzma to Brooklyn
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but could there still be moves out there to make?
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when it decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in its attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far, it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try to improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Andre Jackson Jr
Nets Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Gary Harris, AJ Green, Tyler Smith, and an unprotected 2031 1st round pick swap (via MIL)
Bucks Receive: Micahel Porter Jr
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta can get a cheap guard to round out their roster and one that is a solid defender as well. He is also a 38.5% career three-point shooter, though it is on low volume. The Hawks have been adding shooting to the roster this offseason, and can bet on Jackson improving with their team. They stay below the luxury tax, and if needed, he can spend time in College Park with the Hawks' G-League team, which is among the best in the NBA. This is a cheap addition with upside to round out the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could use another center/big or another small forward instead of another guard
Why the Nets do this trade: They get a first round pick swap that has a chance to be really good down the line. Yes, taking on Kuzma is not ideal, but this team is going to be very bad either way. They can see what Green and Smith bring to the team while freeing up more future space.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: Would they rather have Porter Jr and hope he is a piece of a winning team next season? Brooklyn does not have their own pick next season and Porter Jr is a far better player to have than Kuzma.
Why the Bucks do this trade: Milwaukee should be thrilled with this trade. Porter Jr is a huge upgrade over Kuzma and makes the Bucks better. He provides size and shooting to a team that needs both of those things, and this should help Milwaukee keep Giannis around.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: If they are not willing to give away control of another pick. This should be a no-brainer, but Milwaukee may not want to give up a pick swap for a good, not great, player and hope that someone better becomes available.