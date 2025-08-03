New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nic Claxton to Chicago, Hawks Get Elite Defensive Guard
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season. Even so, could there be a sneaky blockbuster trade that nobody sees coming late into the summer, much like the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks last September?
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but could there still be moves out there to make?
Chicago has not done much this offseason aside from trading Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro. They have not re-signed Josh Giddey yet and have a lot of players on expiring contracts heading into the season, including Coby White. Are the Bulls going to look to deal any of those players or keep them around and maintain cap flexibility for next season? It is hard to have faith in anything the Bulls' front office is doing, as there does not seem to be much of a plan. Chicago seems perfectly content to be in the middle, as they are never truly bad enough to get high draft odds, but not good enough to make the playoffs.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Nets Receive: Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Julian Phillips, and a top-eight protected 2029 first round pick (via CHI)
Bulls Receive: Nic Claxton, Vit Krejci. and a 2029 top ten protected 1st round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta moves Krejci and a protected first for a proven backup guard who can operate as a ball handler and defensive option for Atlanta. Dosunmu can play alongside Trae Young or Dyson Daniels and be a strong point of attack defender. Dosunmu can fill the need that the Hawks were hoping Bufkin would do when they drafted him. He is a career 36.1% shooter from three as well. He would strengthen the Hawks' bench immediately. The ability to have Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Dosunmu as primary defensive options gives the Hawks lots of versatility on that end of the floor.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Dosunmu has battled injuries as well and is one the last year of his contract, meaning the Hawks would likely have to pay him a good-sized contract. While he has had good years shooting the ball, he was only 32.1% from three last season.
Why the Bulls do this trade: They get to move off of Patrick Williams' contract and get a more viable defensive-minded center that this team needs. Chicago has one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and if Claxton can return to his defensive player of the year form from two seasons ago, that would be huge for this team. They get some draft capital as well. This is an all-around win for the Bulls.
Why the Bulls don't do this trade: The Bulls might not want to give up Dosunmu, as he has been the one defensive player who has played well for them over the past few seasons. How much better does this make the team? Claxton has not played up to his high level from two seasons ago since, and if he can't, this is not a favorable contract.
Why the Nets do this trade: This is probably the best they can hope for in any trade that involves Claxton. They get another draft pick to add to their stash and get players who can help them in the short term.
Why the Net's don't do this trade: Williams contract is arguably one of the worst in the NBA and while the Nets have ample cap space, they might not want his deal on the books for when they try and pursue stars to win. If they are trading Claxton and taking on Williams contract, shouldn't they want more in return from the Bulls?