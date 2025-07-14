New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nic Claxton To Indiana, Toppin and Mathurin To Brooklyn
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
It seems like the Indiana Pacers are going to be taking a gap-year this season. It is unfortunate after having one of the best playoff runs in recent memory, but injury that will likely keep Tyrese Haliburton out for the season and not re-signing Myles Turner show this might be a year where the Pacers just bide their time and wait for the 2026-2027 season. What could they do to get their team ready to make another run when Haliburton returns?
Brooklyn is looking to have better tanking luck than they did last season, when they won just one to many games and ended up falling to No. 8 in the draft lottery. The Nets surprised everyone by using all five of their first round picks and they also moved Cam Johnson in a less surprising move. This looks like one of the worst teams in the NBA and they are collecting assets for the future. One player that they have not moved yet is center Nic Claxton, who has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors in the past.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jalen Wilson
Nets Receive: Obi Toppin, Benedict Mathurin, a top eight protected 2027 1st round pick (via IND), and a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Pacers Receive: Nic Claxton and Keon Johnson
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a cheap player who can fill out their roster. Wilson played in 79 games for the Nets last season and averaged 9.5 PPG and 3.4 RPG in 25.7 MPG. He is a young player worth taking a flier on to fill out the roster and if it does not work out, he is on an expiring contract heading into his third season and all it costs is a 2030 second round pick.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They prefer other targets for their last two roster spots. Wilson is not exceptional at any one thing right now and the Hawks may not want to spend time developing him, opting for a veteran player instead.
Why the Pacers do this trade: They get a center to replace Turner. Could the Pacers wait to try and acquire Claxton? Sure, but getting him now can get him adjusted to playing next to the other players on the team and start building chemistry. He improves their defense and will be a nice lob threat for Haliburton when he comes back. The Pacers have a big hole at center with Turner gone but Claxton could fill it.
Why the Pacers don't do this trade: Claxton does not really fit their style of play due to his limitations on offense, and he cannot stretch the floor like Turner could. Toppin and Mathurin were instrumental in helping the Pacers get to the Final,s and Indiana may not want to give them up for a player who is not the cleanest fit.
Why the Nets do this trade: They add another draft asset and get two players to add to their roster. Mathurin is the most intriguing of the group as he could take leaps as a player when he is tasked with being one of the main scoring options on the team. This is all about asset collection though.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: Neither player really moves the needle and the draft pick is top eight protected, limiting how high it is going to be. Could the Nets get a better deal elsewhere for Claxton?