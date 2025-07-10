New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nic Claxton to Orlando, Isaac to Nets, Hawks Get Backup Center
Although it's always difficult to predict exactly how the offseason will affect the upcoming NBA season, it seems clear that the Eastern Conference is going to be up for grabs. The Indiana Pacers won the conference last year in one of the most surprising championship runs in recent memory, but they are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton for the year. The Boston Celtics have always been a force in the Eastern Conference, but Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in the second round and will miss the upcoming season. The Bucks made a big move to add Myles Turner, but they had to cut Damian Lillard to do it. In short, the only three teams that seem to be locks for postseason returns are the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That leaves an opportunity for several teams to take advantage.
The Atlanta Hawks are certainly doing their best to seize that opportunity. After trading for Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Georgia power forward Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings. The Hawks signed a marquee free agent in Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. They also got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Outside of the Hawks, it's hard to argue that any team in the Eastern Conference improved as much as the Orlando Magic. The Magic got the offseason started by making a big splash for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in exchange for Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, one first-round pick swap and four unprotected first-round picks. They also signed Mo Wagner back on a one-year deal and Tyus Jones to be their backup point guard. Orlando has positioned themselves to be one of the four best teams in the East next season, but they could still use another addition at center. Wendell Carter Jr has consistently been dogged by injuries and Wagner is coming off of an ACL tear. They could be in the market for a center upgrade.
The Nets entered the offseason with a ton of assets, but they did a questionable job of using them. They rightly traded Cam Johnson to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick, but then used all five of their picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They added three point guards and seem to be fully prepared to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next season. However, their best remaining asset is center Nic Claxton. Claxton has been a popular trade target for many teams in need of center help, but Orlando could be in a position to go all-in and land a major piece to improve their defense.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Goga Bitazde
Magic Receive: Nic Claxton, 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Nets Receive: Jonathan Isaac, 2026 2nd round pick (via ORL), 2028 2nd round pick (via ORL). 2030 2nd round pick (via NOP, from ORL)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: For a backup big man, Bitazde is a pretty solid acquisition. He's 25 and on a long-term contract, so the Hawks wouldn't have to continue searching for a backup big man if this deal works out. He hit 72% of his attempts at the rim this season, which was in the 72nd percentile last year. Most importantly, he graded out as an extremely effective rim protector, posting a BLK% of 3.9% as a 95th percentile shot blocker. He's not much of a floor spacer and he fell out of Orlando's rotation because of his offensive limitations. However, pairing him with a ball-hander as gifted as Trae Young allows for him to have some offensive utility in pick-and-roll actions similar to how Young worked with Capela.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: Goga is also under contract for the next two seasons, so this deal cuts into their long-term cap flexibility. Furthermore, they already have three centers on the roster and it's possible that the Hawks might not need to have him.
Why the Magic would do this deal: At his best, Claxton is an excellent shot-blocker with defensive versatility and hints of a more expanded scoring skillset. During the 2022-23 season, he led the league in FG% and finished 9th in DPOY voting because he averaged 3.0 blocks per game and routinely took on difficult defensive assignments. He also grabbed 11.1 rebounds a night and looked like one of the best young centers in basketball. Since then, he hasn't been as effective. However, he'd strengthen an already-elite Orlando defense and he can be a pick-and-roll partner for Bane or Jones. It also allows them to lessen Carter's minutes, retain a comparable defender to Isaac and possibly bring him off the bench as a sixth man.
Why the Magic would not do this deal: Claxton isn't a floor spacer at all and the Magic already had some of the league's worst spacing last season. Carter shot 37.4% from deep on 3.1 attempts per game in 2023-24, so he gives them a bit more spacing. It's possible that they might also see the increase in salary from Isaac to Claxton as unjustified.
Why the Nets would do this deal: Although Isaac's limited offensive game and injury history make him a difficult player to roster on a contender, his defense is still very useful. He's arguably the best shot-blockers across all forwards, turning in a 100th-percentile level BLK% of 4.1% last season while also posting an elite STL% of 2.4% last year. As a rebounder, he was one of the best offensive rebounders last season across all forwards with a OREB% of 10.3% while also grabbing 18.3% of missed FGs from opponents, a 96th-percentile level figure. He doesn't have the durability to hold up as a center for extended stretches of time, but he can match up with almost anyone on defense. Isaac likely won't be part of Brooklyn's long-term future, but the lack of true scoring options in Brooklyn could lead to him showing more as a scorer and possibly allowing for him to get flipped at the deadline or next summer for additional compensation.
Why the Nets would not do this deal: They would probably want one first-round pick in exchange for Claxton. Furthermore, Isaac's injury history will likely limit his impact and could result in him having little value to a team hoping to make a win-now move. Isaac also hasn't shown much as a ball-handler and it would be aggressive to project him to get better as a offensive player.
