New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nikola Vucevic to Warriors, Hawks Land Backup Point Guard
While the future of the Atlanta Hawks' starting center spot is unsettled, it's unlikely they will be answering that question this season. Clint Capela has been solid while the backup rotation of Onyeka Okongwu and Larry Nance Jr is largely solid to make an impact in most matchups.
However, the Golden State Warriors might need to make a bigger move at that position quickly. Steph Curry is only getting older and the roster around him could certainly use a more offensively dynamic option at the center spot than Trayce Jackson-Davis, Draymond Green or Kevon Looney. As a result, there have been a lot of rumors about their interest in Nikola Vučević.
According to Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Vučević has become a "more discussed" trade option for the Warriors than disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Bulls center is currently averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 55.8/43.6/83.3 shooting splits. For the Warriors' system, Vučević's ability to shoot north of 40% from deep on 4.8 attempts a game would fit perfectly.
If the Bulls do trade their starting center and the Warriors want to make the money work, the Hawks could use the deal as an opportunity to fix their hole at backup point guard. Losing Kobe Bufkin to a season-ending shoulder injury has left the Hawks starved for production when Trae Young hits the bench.
Given the needs of these respective teams, could a three-team deal come to fruition? Here is one possible framework for such a deal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Dennis Schroder, Jalen Smith, 2028 2nd round pick (via Chicago)
Golden State Warriors get: Nikola Vučević, Julian Phillips, 2028 2nd round pick (via Houston, from Atlanta), 2031 2nd round pick (via Atlanta)
Chicago Bulls get: Onyeka Okongwu, Kyle Anderson, David Roddy, Garrison Mathews, 2026 2nd round pick (via Atlanta, from GSW), 2029 2nd round pick (via GSW)
Why the Hawks would do this trade: Schroder and Smith both fit important needs for the Hawks in the short-term and long-term, respectively. Schroder has not been good for the Warriors since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, but averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists on a TS% of 58.8. Golden State's system can be very difficult for players to fit into, but Schroder would largely be able to run bench lineups on his own and fill a somewhat similar role to what he was doing in Brooklyn. Smith is a respectable shooter (33.7 shooter from deep on 3.4 attempts per game) and gives lineups some spacing while also being under contract for the next three seasons at a cheaper price than Okongwu. Even if he isn't more than a backup center, it's a relatively low-risk gamble to take.
Why the Hawks would not do this trade: Schroder's decline with Golden State is a little concerning, even if it can be excused by a poor system fit. It is also unlikely that he can be played for extensive minutes next to Young due to defensive concerns, which limits his versatility. While Smith's a better shooter than Okongwu, Okongwu does have more upside as a versatile defender and is a better finisher. Therefore, the Hawks could be giving up on a more complete all-around player. Additionally, Smith is not the most durable player and has never played over 70 games in his career.
Why the Warriors would do this trade: The Warriors are incredibly short on non-Steph offensive production and Vučević would certainly provide that. It prevents them from having to play a ton of lineups with Draymond at center while also giving those lineups more spacing. Vučević is also capable of doing some limited playmaking, which would be a nice bonus for a Warriors team short on effective ball-handlers. Phillips is a developmental prospect, but has showed some nice touch as a corner three-point shooter.
Why the Warriors would not do this trade: Even though the picks are only second-rounders, Golden State isn't flush with assets and every opportunity they have to add talent needs to be carefully considered. Furthermore, the risk of Vucevic not being a fit for the system has to be considered. This would also be a win-now move since Vucevic is 34 years old. They also just acquired Schroder, so admitting a mistake this early could be difficult for them to do.
Why the Bulls would do this trade: They will get more future picks to help them build their roster. Hitting on second-round picks is going to be incredibly important with the NBA's new cap regulations and the likelihood of them getting a first-round pick for Vucevic is extremely low. Okongwu gives them a younger, long-term option at center that can make an impact as a play finisher and defender. This trade would also make them worse, which gives them a better chance of keeping their 2025 first-round pick.
Why the Bulls would not do this trade: Okongwu being signed on a long-term contract could prove to be an issue if he cannot take a step forward into becoming a legitimate starting center. He is al;so not much of a shooter, so they lose the spacing Vucevic provides.
