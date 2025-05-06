2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Atlanta Land Elite Wing Defender Plus Michigan Big Man
The Atlanta Hawks' offseason has been underway since their play-in loss to the Miami Heat and two of the biggest dates when it comes to the NBA offseason is the draft lottery and the night of the draft. Both nights will be huge for the Hawks. The draft lottery is set to take place next Monday night.
The NBA settled the tiebreakers for various draft scenarios a couple of weeks ago and they worked out very well in the Atlanta Hawks' favor.
Atlanta will likely have two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. They lost a coin flip to the Sacramento Kings, but that turned out in Atlanta's favor. The Hawks own the Kings pick if it falls outside the top 12 and Sacramento will only have a 3.8% chance to climb into the top four and a less than one percent chance to get the top pick. Anything can happen, but Atlanta is likely to get the pick, which would be huge for them and their roster.
The other good news for the Hawks is that the Lakers won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers, and the LA Clippers. Second, third, and fourth place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Indiana, the LA Clippers, and Denver. Atlanta got the Lakers pick in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. The Hawks will own the No. 22 pick in the draft and unless the Kings jump into the top four of the lottery, they will have the No. 13 pick as well.
So who could the Hawks take in this draft, assuming that they keep both picks? In the latest mock from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, he has the Hawks taking two prospects who would be a good fit for their roster:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina, PF)
Odds to win lottery (via Hawks): 0.8 percent
Odds for top four (via Hawks): 3.8 percent
Size: 6'7", 245 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Julius Randle, Anthony Mason
"Despite moving on from general manager Landry Fields, it seems reasonable to expect the Hawks will continue building around Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher. That could push the team's draft focus to its frontcourt.
Collin Murray-Boyles was one of the toughest one-on-one covers in the SEC, even without a jump shot. The big question asks how well his offense will translate to the next level, given the questions about the fit of a 6'7", 245-pound, non-shooting "big."
But aside from scoring with strength, footwork and instincts from the post, he did more this year facing up, using his dribble and both hands to attack and finish. The ability to initiate offense and drive from the perimeter has helped create extra, needed scoring versatility for the next level."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Danny Wolf (Michigan, PF/C)
Size: 7'0", 250 lbs
Age: 21
Nationality: USA/Israel
Pro comparison: Kyle Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu
"Danny Wolf made a strong, final pitch to scouts against Auburn, finishing with 20 points and a number of eye-opening highlights that showcased his creation and shotmaking.
Though his three-point numbers might not indicate shooting improvement, he added a pull-up and step-back to his repertoire this year. A 7-footer who made 21 dribble jumpers, served as Michigan's lead playmaker and still averaged 9.7 boards and 1.4 blocks is bound to entice a number of teams."
Murray-Boyles took a huge leap forward this year and is one of the draft's best defenders. He averaged 16.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG on 59% shooting from the field and 27% from three. Murray-Boyles would give the Hawks a big boost in defense, and if his three-point shot comes along, I think he has one of the highest ceilings in the draft and would be a perfect fit. The question would be, does he actually make it to where the Hawks pick in the lottery? He has been a projected top ten pick for some time and could even be in the top six.
Wolf would give the Hawks even more depth in the front court and in time could even develop into the backup center. He has really solid passing skills for a man of his size and while his shot still needs some work, he could be a worthwhile investment for the Hawks.
Additional Links
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Cam Johnson to Atlanta, Lakers Get Their Center, Nets Get Reaves
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to Hawks, Lillard To Utah Jazz, Bucks Rebuild With Johnson
How do The Atlanta Hawks Draft Picks And Assets Stack up With the Rest Of The NBA?