New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Zach LaVine to Denver, Atlanta Gets Elite Bench Player
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
Sacramento did not enter the draft with a first-round pick, but thanks to a draft-night trade with OKC, they acquired the No. 24 pick and selected Colorado State's Nique Clifford, who should impact their team next season. The Kings are likely not done this offseason, though. There have been rumors about them reshaping their roster and players like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk have been mentioned as candidates to be moved.
Denver is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. After firing former head coach Michael Malone and former GM Calvin Booth, Denver made it farther than anyone thought and took Oklahoma City to seven games, but it is clear this team does not have enough depth around Nikola Jokic. They are limited in the assets they can give up, but they have two first-round picks, and Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr helped them win a title two years ago, but he might be moved to try and get more pieces. With his contract, injury history, and poor defensive play, who will trade for him? Denver may have to attach an asset to go along with him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Malik Monk
Nuggets Receive: Zach LaVine
Kings Receive: Michael Porter Jr, Zeke Nnaji, Dario Saric, and a 2027 1st round pick (From ATL, least favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add one of the top bench scorers in the NBA with their trade exception. Giving up a future first is never ideal, but that pick is not as valuable as others Atlanta has and filling a huge need with Monk might be worth it. Monk could keep the offense humming when Trae Young has to leave the floor, something that has always been an issue. They don't send any players out and fill a huge need with one of the top players available.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Is Monk worth a future first? Atlanta may not want to give up a pick to land Monk. They could look elsewhere for a backup guard/ball handler and one that might be at a cheaper price.
Why the Nuggets do this trade: They shake up their roster and land one of the top scorers in the NBA. Porter Jr is a solid player, but he does not have the all-around offense that LaVine does and none of the athleticism. LaVine playing alongside Nikola Jokic could be one of the most dangerous combinations in the NBA, plus they get off the contracts of Nnaji and Saric, two players who are not likely to contribute for them no matter what.
Why the Nuggets don't do this trade: Porter Jr has flaws, but he brings them size and rebounding, two things LaVine does not have. LaVine is not a strong defender either, and while he might be a better player than Porter Jr, Denver's biggest issue is depth. They don't solve depth problems here and might be worse defensively.
Why the Kings do this trade: They reset their roster, get younger, and get a future pick. Porter Jr is paid less than LaVine and only has two years left on his deal. Nnaji and Saric are not likely to help, but moving off of LaVine and Monk keeps them flexible for the future.
Why the Kings don't do this trade: Sacramento is not really better after this deal and Nnaji still has three years left on his contract. The pick they get from Atlanta could be solid, but not a top pick.