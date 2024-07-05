New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Clint Capela to Utah, Hawks Get Walker Kessler + Jordan Clarkson in Return
The Atlanta Hawks have already made one big move this offseason by trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr, and two first round picks. It seemed like it was going to be just one of a few moves that the Hawks had to make this offseason, but it is the only one they have up to this point. Atlanta has been adding size and length on defense to better surround Trae Young and they might not be done.
Three names that are still circulating in trade rumors around Atlanta are Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and the recently acquired Nance. The Hawks have a bit of a logjam in the frontcourt with Nance, Capela, and Onyeka Okongwu all on the roster. Capela and Nance are on expiring contracts while Okongwu could be the center of the future. If one of these players is to be moved, which one could it be?
My bet would be on Capela. Nance is versatile and can play the four if needed, while Capela is a center only. If the Hawks are looking to trade Capela at this stage, there are not many teams left. A lot of the teams that were rumored to be interested in Capela have acquired centers already. Could the Hawks try and send Capela to a team that has cap space to absorb the last year of his contract, while clearing up some room on their cap sheet?
Two teams who fit that description standout. The Pistons and the Jazz are two teams that have cap space who might be interested in taking on Capela for one year or wait to flip him at the trade deadline. Detroit has a lot of centers already, including Jalen Duren, so I think they make less sense for Capela. Utah on the other has some pieces that might intrigue Atlanta.
It should be noted that this is just speculative and a fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think a team should definitely do. That is all.
Here is the trade:
Hawks Receive: Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler
Jazz Receive: Clint Capela and 2030 second round pick
I don't know if the Hawks would be interested in Clarkson, but I do think they should be interested in Kessler. Kessler is a major defensive presence in the paint and would fill a need for the Hawks. I don't think the Hawks would want to trade Capela for Kessler straight up so I included Clarkson in the deal.
This would clear more money for the Hawks while getting them a young shot blocker that could be a big part of their future. Kessler has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason.
Our own Rohan Raman talked about why Kessler would be a fit with the Hawks
"Walker Kessler had a down year last year, but he is still legitimately one of the best rim protectors in the league. Per BBall Index, Kessler ranks #1 for rim points saved per 75 possessions amongst players under 25. He just does not have enough of an offensive skill set to be anything more than a rim-runner. He does operate well out of the pick-and-roll, which is one of Young's strengths. Admittedly, this could be selling low on him, but Utah would have enough picks to find a young center with more upside in the draft. Atlanta would be getting a younger, less expensive backup center with some of Capela's skillset."
Kessler is on a cheap contract and would provide the Hawks with a paint presence behind Onyeka Okongwu. If Kessler does not improve, then the Hawks don't have to re-sign him when his rookie deal is up.
One of the things that has been talked about since the Murray trade was that Atlanta did not have an obvious secondary playmaker with Trae Young. Would they rely on second year guard Kobe Bufkin? They still have Bogdan Bogdanovic, but they might want another shot creator and scorer, which Clarkson can do, even if he is not good defensively.
This is a trade possibility that could be a win for both sides. Atlanta gets a young, defensive minded paint presence to help elevate their defense, they get a shot maker off the bench, and save money, which is usually what they try and do each offseason. Utah gets a second round pick back and an expiring contract that they could flip later.