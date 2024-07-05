New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends De'Andre Hunter to Detroit, Jaden Ivey to Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks have already made one big move this offseason by trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr, and two first round picks. It seemed like it was going to be just one of a few moves that the Hawks had to make this offseason, but it is the only one they have up to this point. Atlanta has been adding size and length on defense to better surround Trae Young and they might not be done.
Three names that are still circulating in trade rumors around Atlanta are Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and the recently acquired Nance. The Hawks are under the tax as of right now, but they could look to clear more space if a move makes sense. Before the draft, there were rumors that the Hawks were shopping Hunter, and while I think they should keep Hunter unless the right deal comes along, Atlanta could look to move off of his contract to stay flexible for the future.
Could the Hawks try and send Hunter to a team that has cap space to absorb his contract, while clearing up some room on their cap sheet?
Two teams who fit that description stand out. The Pistons and the Jazz are two teams that have cap space and might be interested in taking on Hunter. I think it might be worth the gamble for the Pistons, who need shooters who can space the floor and while he is inconsistent, Hunter would instantly become one of the better shooters in Detroit, while giving them another wing player.
It should be noted that this is just speculative and a fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think a team should definitely do. That is all.
Here is the trade:
Atlanta receives: Jaden Ivey and a 2028 second round pick (via NYK)
Detroit Receives: De'Andre Hunter
This could be a move that benefits both sides.
Because of the Hawks's poor roster construction since drafting Young, Hunter has had to be relied upon as the only above-average wing defender with athleticism and size. While he might not be the best player on the Hawks, you could have made the argument that he was one of the most important players on the team, aside from Young. Hunter was the only guy who could defend players such as Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic and because he was injured quite often, the Hawks's defense suffered whenever he was not on the court. He has also been an inconsistent offensive player in his career, though this was his best offensive season as a pro. Hunter set career highs in points per game and in three-point field goal percentage and a lot of it was while he was coming off the bench after he returned from his injury. He had a very disappointing game against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament, scoring eight points on 3-16 shooting in 42 minutes, but he improved in a lot of ways this season and should not be remembered for just that game. Moving Hunter would open up more minutes and opportunities for this year's No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher
I don't know if the Pistons want to move on from Ivey, but he is the only player on the Pistons that the Hawks would be interested in. Ivey has had a bit of an uneven two years, but the Hawks might be willing to take a gamble on him while he is on a cheap contract and hope he blossoms into a more consistent player. Last season, Ivey averaged 15.4 PPG, 3.8 APG, and 3,4 RPG in 77 games while shooting 43% from the field and 34% from three. The Hawks could buy low on Ivey and hope that he can find a role on a team that is looking to get back to the playoffs.
There are only so many teams that will be able to trade for Hunter and I think the Pistons are one of them. They have not really used their cap space this summer aside from signing Tobais Harris and could use another player to stretch the floor. Atlanta might be looking to move off of his contract and give him a fresh start, while getting the opportunity to see what Ivey can do. It is just a hypothetical tade, but one that makes a certain level of sense for both sides.