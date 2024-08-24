New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Michael Porter Jr to Atlanta, Bogdan Bogdanovic Teams Up With Nikola Jokic
The 2024 NBA Offseason is at a big of a standstill. Until training camp opens in nearly a month, things might stay quiet in the league unless some unforeseen trade takes place. With Lauri Markkanen re-signing with the Utah Jazz, there are not many big names left out there on the trade market. Could the Pelicans trade Brandon Ingram? Would the Bulls finally be able to trade Zach LaVine? Other guys like Jerami Grant, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been in trade rumors as well.
Two of the most interesting teams this offseason have been the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta knew that it needed to make roster changes after losing in the NBA Play-in Tournament to the Chicago Bulls and they have made changes to the roster. They sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks. They also drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Hawks could still make some moves on their roster. Clint Capela, Nance, and De'Andre Hunter have all bee in trade rumors.
Denver on the other hand is a bonafide NBA Finals contender, but they are going to look a little different. For the second straight season, Denver lost a key part of their team. Last offseason it was Bruce Brown and this offseason it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The only real addition that Denver made was adding Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. A lot has been made of Denver wanting to duck the second apron rule, but are they a deep enough team? The only way they could add more players and become a better team potentiall is by trading Michael Porter Jr, who has become an integral part of their franchise.
Could there be a potential move that makes sense for both of these teams?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Here is the deal.
Atlanta Receives: Michael Porter Jr, Peyton Watson, Hunter Tyson, and a 2031 top-eight protected first round pick
Denver Receives: Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter
Why Atlanta does this deal: Porter Jr is a talented player and could be a great fit next to Trae Young. Porter Jr would bring size and scoring ability to the Hawks and that might be a great fit next to a playmaking point guard like Trae Young (if they don't trade him). Porter is a better shooter than Ingram but does not do much in terms of creation for others, though that part of his game is hard to judge because he plays next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He is a good rebounder and has made strides on the defensive end, though I would not go as far as to say he is a huge plus on that end. Porter Jr is also signed for three more seasons and would not acquire an immediate extension. He would be an upgrade over Hunter and would be the starter while Risacher comes along. Watson and Tyson could develop into key backups. Atlanta stays under the luxury tax after the trade/
Why Atlanta does no do this deal: Porter Jr is making a lot of money and the Hawks might not want to have his contract on the books. While it seems like the Hawks want to move off of Hunter's deal, it is cheaper than Porter Jr's. The Hawks just took Risacher with the No. 1 pick, would Porter Jr get in the way of his development? Watson and Tyson are largely unproven as players although Watson is very intriguing. Bogdanovic is loved in Atlanta and they have shown no sign that they want to move him. Is Porter Jr the player they would do that for?
Why Denver does this trade: As good as Porter Jr is, he does not bring defense to the team, (though he has improved in that area). Getting off of his contract and getting Hunter and Bogdanovic would give the team better depth. Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic are obviously familiar with each other from playing for the Serbian national team and would fit well together. Hunter would provide solid defense and could continue to grow on offense by getting open looks because he is playing with Jokic. If Hunter took a big leap (he is still pretty young), this could look like a really good deal.
Why Denver does not do this trade: While I do think it is possible they move Porter Jr to try and add depth, are they clearly better because of this trade. They are not saving much money and Hunter is a clear step down from Porter Jr right now. Bogdanovic would be the prize in this trade and he could make it worth it. Are the Nuggets willing to give up another first round pick? They might if it improves their odds of winning another title with Jokic.
I doubt this trade gets done, but both teams are going to be worth watching as the year progresses and leading up to the trade deadline.