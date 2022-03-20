Skip to main content
New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (35-35) host the Pelicans (29-41).

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Preview for Pelicans at Hawks

Scouting Report

Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.

No one can blame you if you haven't watched much Pelicans basketball this season. Zion Williamson hasn't played a game, and the team is 12 games under .500. Yet, inexplicably, they find themselves at the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans play at the 21st fastest pace in the league, and only the Wizards make fewer threes per game. But what this team does well is getting to the rim and foul line. The Hawks defense will once again be tested. 

Sure, the Pelicans are led by decorated players like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. But they have a nice young core consisting of Devonte Graham, Herbert Jones, and Jaxson Hayes. This will be no walk in the park for the Hawks.

Speaking of the Hawks, they pulled off an unexpected win against the Grizzlies on Thursday night without Trae Young and John Collins. Head coach Nate McMillan praised his team's defense from the onset of the game. No doubt, the 27th best defense in the league will need more of that tonight if they are to win in front of the home crowd.

Injury Report

Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) loses the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans injury report lists Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) as questionable. Brandon Ingram (right hamstring strain) will miss his seventh straight game. The Hawks injury report lists Trae Young (left quad contusion) as questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out indefinitely. 

Odds

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) blocks the lay up attempt pt by New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 4.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 231.5 points. The Hawks should win this game, but as you all know, this team has been wildly inconsistent all season. Couple that with injuries and it's anyone's guess.

Uniforms

Uniforms for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Pelicans wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

Television, Streaming, Radio

Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks with the media after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pelicans Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pelicans Listen: 100.3 FM ESPN New Orleans

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game tonight and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

