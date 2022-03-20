No one can blame you if you haven't watched much Pelicans basketball this season. Zion Williamson hasn't played a game, and the team is 12 games under .500. Yet, inexplicably, they find themselves at the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans play at the 21st fastest pace in the league, and only the Wizards make fewer threes per game. But what this team does well is getting to the rim and foul line. The Hawks defense will once again be tested.

Sure, the Pelicans are led by decorated players like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. But they have a nice young core consisting of Devonte Graham, Herbert Jones, and Jaxson Hayes. This will be no walk in the park for the Hawks.

Speaking of the Hawks, they pulled off an unexpected win against the Grizzlies on Thursday night without Trae Young and John Collins. Head coach Nate McMillan praised his team's defense from the onset of the game. No doubt, the 27th best defense in the league will need more of that tonight if they are to win in front of the home crowd.