Four Extreme Options for Atlanta Hawks to Finish Season

After Atlanta's front office pulled off the most expansive trade in 20 years which netted them Clint Capela, the Houston Rockets began experimenting with an extreme form of small ball. Their lineups were so small it earned a new name - Micro Ball.

With Capela no longer in the picture, the 2020 Rockets focused less on pick-and-roll and more on shooting threes and playing with pace. It would be a serious change in the style of play that the Hawks run. Trae Young is the best pick-and-roll ball-handler in the league.

However, defenses are not allowing the Hawks to run the play to perfection as they did so much last season. They are doubling Young and focusing more on Capela. It's created an offensive logjam.

In this scenario, the Hawks put out a lineup consisting of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks shoot the third-highest three-point percentage in the league, yet are 19th in attempts. Increase the pace and embrace the madness.