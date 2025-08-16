Perfect Offseason? Analyst Almost Gives Atlanta an "A+" For Their Work
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless.
An A+ Offseason?
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley handed out grades for each NBA offseason this week and while giving the Hawks an "A" was an easy decision, how close were they to a perfect grade?
"Atlanta not only aced the offseason, it came closer to getting an A-plus than an A-minus. Getting an unprotected 2026 first-round pick for sliding 10 spots down the draft board was such a massive win, the Hawks had to pinch themselves to make sure the offer was real. And then still leaving the draft with Atlanta native Asa Newell—a prospect often mocked near the team's original pick slot—made the talent grab a smashing success.
The Hawks also took a cheap flier on Kristaps Porziņģis, meaning they have little to lose if the injury bug gets the better of him again. And if it doesn't, he's a frontcourt cheat code given his ability to protect the paint, shoot from range and punish smaller switching defenders in the post.
The wins kept coming in free agency where the team improved its perimeter defense and shot-creation by adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker, then attacked its shooting shortage by signing Luke Kennard. That's objectively awesome work by the front office, even without knowing how potentially uncomfortable extension talks with Porziņģis and Trae Young will play out."
Porzingis is Already Showing Out
There might not be an offseason acquisition who makes a bigger impact for their team than Kristaps Porzingis will for the Atlanta Hawks. While he has battled injuries in the past and will probably miss time at some point this season, his ability to stretch the floor and be a defensive presence in the paint is unlike anything the Hawks have had at the position and one could argue that Porzingis is the most talented teammate that Trae Young has ever paired up with in Atlanta.
Porzingis is playing overseas in this year's EuroBasket and in a friendly game against Lithuania yesterday, he showed his complete skillset.
Time to overreact?
Overreacting to performances like this is common and it might be warranted in this case. Porzingis looks healthy and is flashing the exact skillset that the Hawks need around Trae Young.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.