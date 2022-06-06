Ranking Hawks Biggest Draft Mistakes Over Last Decade

The 2022 NBA Draft is 17 days away, and the Hawks have some tough choices to make. Over the past decade, the front office has struck gold on some nights while striking out at other times. To avoid future mistakes, you must learn from your past. So, let's rank the Hawks worst first round draft picks over the past ten years.

10. Onyeka Okongwu

Despite missing time with injuries, Onyeka Okongwu has been great with the Atlanta Hawks. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's front office made a wise choice by selecting Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Even passing on Tyrese Haliburton, I still like the pick. There is no doubt that Okongwu is the Hawks' center of the future.

9. John Collins

John Collins signed a five-year contract extension last summer but remains in trade talks. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, the Hawks snagged a diamond in the rough by selecting John Collins with the 19th overall pick. Despite role changes, roster turnover, and new coaches - Collins has thrived in Atlanta. Every season, 'John the Baptist' comes back with a new skill in his arsenal, which is why I'm on the record of saying it's a bad idea to trade him. A few notable players that were selected after Collins are Jarrett Allen, OG Anunoby, Kyle Kuzma, Derrick White, and Josh Hart.

8. Jalen Johnson

Only 1 Hawks first round draft pick over the last 30 years has played fewer minutes than Jalen Johnson. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We still don't know much about the Hawks 2021 first round draft pick. Jalen Johnson played historically low minutes during his rookie season. It's worth noting that the Hawks passed on Herbert Jones and Ayo Desonmu, both of whom made the 2022 NBA All-Rookie Team.

7. Omari Spellman

Omari Spellman played just one season with the Atlanta Hawks. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 Draft will forever be remembered for the Luka Doncic-Trae Young trade. But honestly, that trade was mutually beneficial (I still believe the Hawks won if you ask my opinion). But after the Hawks struck gold with the Trae Young trade, selecting Kevin Huerter with the 19th overall pick, they struck out with their third first round pick.

Looking back at it, selecting Omari Spellman before Jalen Brunson was obviously a miscalculation. Brunson is on the verge of a large payday, while Spellman played just 95 games before exiting the league. Fun fact, the Hawks selected Devonte' Graham in the second round only to trade him for two second round picks.

6. John Jenkins

John Jenkins bounced around the NBA, G League, and now international leagues. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in the article, it's going to start feeling painful for Hawks fans. In the 2012 Draft, the Hawks selected John Jenkins with the 23rd overall pick. They passed on Miles Plumlee, Jae Crowder, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Will Barton, and Tomas Satoransky.

5. Cam Reddish

The Hawks traded Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks in January 2022. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, the Hawks selected Cam Reddish with the 10th overall pick. That was with Tyler Herro, Matisse Thybulle, Grant Williams, Jordan Poole, and Kevin Porter Jr. still on the board. What makes the situation even worse is Atlanta's front office traded Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox II, and a draft pick. Not much of a return on such an investment.

4. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has played for several teams and become a dependable role player. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In 2015, the Hawks selected Kelly Oubre Jr. with the 15th pick before trading him to the Washington Wizards for Jerian Grant (the 19th overall selection) and second round picks in 2016 and 2019.

Additionally, the Hawks passed on Terry Rozier, Delon Wright, Bobby Portis, Larry Nance Jr., Kevon Looney, Montrezl Harrell, Pat Connaughton, and Normal Powell. Yeah, 2015 was a rough draft for the Hawks.

3. DeAndre' Bembry

DeAndre' Bembry was playing well before a trade and injury derailed his 2021-22 season. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I have nothing but good things to say about DeAndre' Bembry. I'm legit glad he played well for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks this season. But the Hawks passed on Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray, Ivica Zubac, and Malcolm Brogdon to select Bembry with the 21st overall pick.

2. Lucas Nogueira

Lucas Nogueira never played for the Hawks, but was traded with Lou Williams to Toronto in 2014. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta had the 17th and 18th picks in the 2013 NBA Draft. Dennis Schroder was a great selection at 17. The front office then selected Shane Larkin with the 18th pick and traded him to the Dallas Mavericks as planned. In exchange for Larkin, the Hawks got Lucas Nogueira ( the 16th overall pick), a second round pick, and guard Jared Cunningham.

However, several notable players were passed over. Gorgui Dieng, Solomon Hill, Mason Plumlee, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Rudy Gobert, and Allen Crabbe. What's weird is four of the players mentioned above ended up playing for the Hawks later in their careers.

1. Adreian Payne

Adreian Payne enjoyed a stellar college career. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, we tragically lost Adreian Payne. The 31-year-old became a national sensation in college for his basketball talent and caring heart. Hoops always come second to a man's life, and the world is still hurting after losing Payne.

In terms of the 2014 NBA draft, the Hawks passed up on Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Harris, Rodney Hood, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kyle Anderson, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic, in just the first round. In the second, they selected Edy Tavares before Dwight Powell and Jordan Clarkson.

