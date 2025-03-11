RECAP: Dyson Daniels Leads Hawks Past Depleted 76ers Squad 132-123 For Atlanta's Third Straight Win
Both teams tonight were missing some key pieces (some more than others), but the end result was the Atlanta Hawks winning their third straight game and improving their record to 31-34.
The injury report was lengthy for this game, especially for the 76ers , but the Hawks were without Trae Young and Caris LeVert for this matchup tonight. Atlanta was going to need the rest of their team to step up in their absence and they did just that. The Hawks controlled this game for much of the way, aside from a poor defensive start in the first quarter and a lull in the fourth quarter. They led by as many as 22 in the game and did not trail by more than three.
Dyson Daniels was leading the way on both ends of the floor tonight and it resulted in one of his most complete games of the season. Daniels scored 25 points on 10-14 shooting and also had seven assists and six rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher had 11 points in the opening quarter and finished with 22 in the game, as well as eight rebounds. With LeVert out, the Hawks bench turned to Terance Mann (19 points, six rebounds, and four assists) and Georges Niang (18 points) and they stepped up. Mouhamed Gueye (14 points, 7 rebounds) had moments in this game and Vit Krejci returned tonight to score eight points and four assists. Even without one of the best offensive players in the NBA, the Hawks' offense was in rhythm, scoring 132 points and shooting 54% from the field and 41% from three. Atlanta also had 76 points in the paint.
This was of course a 76ers team missing a large number of players, but this was a good win for the Hawks considering who was missing for the Hawks. They are now 31-34 and with Miami losing to Charlotte tonight, Atlanta continues to widen their lead for the No. 7 spot in the East little by little. Atlanta has another winnable game on Wednesday against the Hornets, where Young and LeVert may return.
The Hawks starters tonight were Keaton Wallace, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye, and Onyeka Okongwu. Philadelphia's starters were Quentin Grimes, Jared Butler, Lonnie Walker, Justin Edwards, and Guerschon Yubasele.
The offenses had no trouble getting going in the early part of this game tonight, which was impressive for the Hawks considering they were missing Young. Dyson Daniels was running the offense and Zaccharie Risacher had one of his best quarters of the season. Risacher scored 11 points in the first quarter on 4-5 shooting from the field and pulled in four rebounds.
The only thing that was not working in the first quarter for the Hawks was their three-point shooting. Atlanta went 4-12 from three, but 10-15 on the other shots, scoring 20 points in the paint. The 76ers did not have an answer early on for the Hawks, but they were also coming out of the gates on fire from three. Philadelphia shot 43% from three in the opening quarter and only trailed the Hawks 33-31 going to the second. Grimes led the 76ers with seven points.
The offense was slower to get going in the second, they missed the first five shots of the quarter, including an 0-3 mark from three, but went on a 9-2 run to take a 42-35 lead that led to a timeout from 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.
The Hawks had a really good defensive second quarter, holding the 76ers to just 26 points in the quarter and 1-9 from three. Atlanta's offensive approach did not change in the second. They were still not shooting great from three, but they made up for it by getting points in the paint. Atlanta led 66-57 at the break and it was the rookie Risacher leading the way with 17 points and six rebounds.
In the first half, Atlanta shot 54% from the field, but just 30% from three. They scored 44 of their 66 first half points in the paint. Dyson Daniels (10), Georges Niang (10) and Onyeka Okongwu (10) were also in double digits in points.
Philadelphia went into the half shooting 48% from the field, but 30% from three, highlighting how much both teams struggled from three in the second quarter. Grimes was the only Sixer in double-figures, scoring 11.
Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 15-7 run and it was none other than Mouhamed Gueye who was leading the charge. Gueye had a quick seven points and three rebounds to go along with a steal and the Hawks lead was 81-64 with 7:06 left in the third. Gueye's playing time has come and gone, but against the depleted 76ers team tonight, he was flashing his ability.
Unlike the previous three quarters, the Hawks three point shooting started to fall in the 3rd. Atlanta was 5-8 on threes in the quarter and despite some solid shooting from Jeff Dowtin Jr, Atlanta kept a 17-point lead going into the 4th quarter.
Quentin Grimes was sure to try and keep Philadelphia in the game. He scored 17 of his 35 points in the 4th quarter and got the lead to single-digits late in the 4th, but the Hawks were never in danger of losing the game. They closed the game and won by nine to get another win to move to 31-34.
