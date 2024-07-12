Report: Larry Nance is Drawing More Trade Interest Than Clint Capela This Offseason
The Atlanta Hawks have already made one big move this offseason by trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, but there is a chance that there is more on the way. The Hawks have too many players on their roster as it is. Atlanta has five centers on its roster currently and there has been a lot of speculation over whether the Hawks would trade Clint Capela. There were reports early in the offseason that teams were interested in Capela and the Hawks seemingly were trying to move him, but no deal has been made.
One prominent NBA insider has suggested that a recently acquired Hawks big man might have more trade value than Capela right now. NBA insider Marc Stein had this to say about the trade value of Nance and Capela:
The Hawks "have been trying to trade Capela for more than a year, but league sources say that the Atlanta big man drawing the most external interest is the newly acquired Nance. Word is Nance, who came to the Hawks in the recent Dejounte Murray trade, is being chased by multiple teams in need of proven size."
What the Hawks do with their roster over the next few weeks/months is going to be something to watch. The Hawks currently have Capela, Nance, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando, and Cody Zeller at center. How many of those guys will be on the roster when the season begins? That is up for debate. Both Nance and Capela should draw good value due to the fact that they are both good players on expiring contracts.
The Hawks are in Las Vegas for the start of Summer League tonight and it will be the first time that Hawks fans get to see Zaccharie Risacher on the court. It is going to be an exciting night to see the No. 1 pick in action. Atlanta will face the Washington Wizards and the game will be on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. est.