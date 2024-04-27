Should Atlanta Attempt To Trade For Kevin Durant This Summer?
The Phoenix Suns were all in this year.
After trading for Kevin Durant at last year's trade deadline, Phoenix then acquired Bradley Beal, seemingly giving them a team that could contend for an NBA title. Sure, filling out the rest of the roster was challenging, but they had two of the NBA's best players in Durant and Devin Booker and Beal would make their offense unstoppable.
Phoenix battled injuries all year, but looked to be playing their best basketbal towards the end of the season and they avoided the play-in tournament. They had a first round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team they had played well against all year. Phoenix was one team that could not afford to have a disaster in the first round because of all they've invested in this team.
Disaster has struck.
Minnesota is on the verge of sweeping Phoenix and every game has been a blowout. The Timberwolves have won every game by double digits and this bad of a result is calling into question the Suns future. Phoenix does not have a first round pick until 2030 and this team does not appear close at all to winning an NBA Title. Durant is getting older, Beal has had a rough year (and also getting older) with injuries and has not looked like the player he once was, and Phoenix does not have a first round pick to trade or use until 2030. They went all in on getting Durant and Beal to try and win it all, but they don't appear close to doing that and they don't have any meaningful ways to improve their team while keeping those guys.
Because of all of those factors, would Phoenix consider trading Kevin Durant this summer to try and get some players to fit around Booker and Beal? Could they get some picks back? Would Phoenix consider trading Booker?
I don't think the Suns will want to trade Booker unless he demands one, which he has shown no signs of doing. Last night, ESPN's Bobby Marks tweeted that the only options the Suns have is to either double down on this team or trade Durant.
If Phoenix were to go down this path, should the Atlanta Hawks be a team that calls Phoenix about Durant?
The easy answer for most would be yes. Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA and would make the Hawks a better team. It might not be as easy of a decision as you might think though. Durant is 35 years old and while he is still a very good player, it should be debated over how much to give up for him.
This past season, Durnat averaged over 27 PPG on 52% shooting from the field and 41% from three and he played in 75 of 82 games this year. He also averaged nearly seven rebounds per game and five assists per game. The question would be how many more seasons of that can he give like that? It could be three or four, but its possible that its just one.
I do think it is an avenue that the Hawks should pursue if he becomes available. He would instantly make them a better team and he is a great fit to play alongside Trae Young. Durant would be a great offensive option with Young, but he would also help with the Hawks defense. It would be the best possible option for the Hawks to improve their team.
What would it take to get Durant though if he does become available for trade?
I think a Durant trade this summer would be fascinating to see. He is clearly still a great player, but his age and the fact he ony has two years on his deal might make teams hesitate to give up a lot for him. Phoenix sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected picks, as well as a pick swap in 2028. I seriously doubt that Phoenix could get that type of return back for Durant, but they won't get pennies either.
It will also be interesting to see what Phoenix would prioritize in a trade. They are stuck with Beal because he still has a no trade clause in his contract and given that contract, no team is going to want to trade for him, especially after the season he has had. They still have Booker unless he either demands a trade or Phoenix makes the decision to blow the whole thing up. I doubt they would do that though considering they don't have all of their own picks. Trading Durant seems to be the best possible path to acquiring assets.
What would the Hawks have to give up to get Durant?
Given that the Hawks are probably looking to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, that would be the starting point. Atlanta could send Murray, De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and a 2030 first round pick to Phoenix for Durant. The Hawks could also include Clint Capela instead of Hunter, but Jusuf Nurkic still has two years left on his deal and that would not make sense for Phoenix unless they traded him. Murray could be the point guard for Phoenix, Hunter gives them a starting forward, Griffin gives them depth, as well as a young player to have as a potential piece for the future, and they get a first round pick.
Would that be enough? That is the question. I think it is the best that the Hawks could offer, but it might not be the best offer that Phoenix gets. There would be a lot of competition for Durant and teams like Oklahoma City, Philadlephia, and New York would be teams that could give the Suns a ton of picks. Nearly every team in the NBA would want Durant because he makes them instantly better and Atlanta would a lot of other competition.
The Suns are also going to likely want Jalen Johnson back in a deal with Atlanta and while Durant is a better player currently, Johnson is 22 years old and looks like he has All-NBA potential. I think the Hawks would be reluctant to trade him for a 35 year old Durant and they should be. I also think they would rather have a Young/Durant pairing than a Murray/Durant pairing.
Phoenix has some choices to make this summer. Will they keep the team as it is or will they explore moving one of the greatest players in NBA history? If they do explore moving Durant, Atlanta needs to try and acquire him.